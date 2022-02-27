The other day I was going into the grocery store to pick up a few items and just happened down an aisle where two veterans (I knew because of their Army and Air Force hats) were discussing the culinary attributes, and lack of, that each of their services offered when they were serving. Well, my attention was even more spurred when I heard one of the guys say that they never should have stopped giving out beer to the troops on a daily basis. This was a perfect invitation for me to join in this robust conversation and of course, inquired as to when was there ever a beer ration, and when and where was he serving that he got free beer?
His reply was that he never did get free beer but it sure would have been game changer and that he heard many stories about beer rations beginning in this country during the French and Indian Wars and that the practice continued up through the Civil War. That’s was when the slogan ‘An Army always travels on its stomach’ was really used to try and get a return of the daily beer rations. Thanked the guys for their service and for enlightening me on the history of beer rations. They said they didn’t think we would ever see that again. I sadly agreed.
Did some research on both those items, the beer rations and an Army traveling on its stomach mainly because they sounded really compatible.
Before any kind of ‘official’ system to organize the distribution of food to our Military personnel, in 1775 the Provincial Government of Massachusetts set up a ‘daily allowance’ of rations to be provided to its troops. It had the following items: 1-One pound of bread, 2- ½ pound of beef and ½ pound of pork (and if pork could not be had 1 ¼ pound of beef), and one day in seven there shall be 1 ¼ pound of salted fish instead of the meat allowance, 3- one pint of milk, if milk was not available the one gill (which equals ½ cup) of rice, 4- ONE QUART OF GOOD SPRUCE OR MALT BEER, 5- one gill of peas or beans, 6- six ounces of good butter per week, 7- one pound of good common soap for 6 men per week, 8- ½ pint of vinegar per week per man, if it can be had. This same ration was approved by the US Congress in November of 1775 with the wording ‘or cider’ appearing after beer.
A year before in 1774 during the French and Indian War, British General James Murray ordered that ‘Spruce Beer’ be made a required item in the daily rations. He required this beer because the effects of the spruce/hemlock beer were the best ‘preservative’ against scurvy and that the lives of our brave soldiers require this utmost attention. The surgeons of the day agreed to this deterrent at least twice a day and mixed with their ration of rum. This remedy was carried on into the American Revolutionary War, and ordered at least a quart of spruce beer be consumed each and every day. Beer rations started to disappear when the new ‘dehydration’ and ‘free-dry’ technology for vegetables and fruits took effect near the end of the Civil War. Interestingly by time and circumstance, between 1860 and 1868, there appeared numerous quotes in the US newspapers, books, and speeches about attributable remarks by Napoleon Bonaparte and Frederick the Great concerning an Army and its rations.
Most famous is Emperor Napoleon’s remarks with an eight-year-old boy named Tristan. Tristan told the Emperor that he did not work every day, to which Napoleon asked ‘do you eat every day’? Tristan replies yes and Napoleon says that you should work every day then because no one should eat who does not work, and Tristan then says if that’s so then I will work every day. “Such is the influence of the belly” Napoleon replies and ‘it is hunger that makes the world move’.
‘An army, like a serpent, goes upon its belly’, Fredrick of Prussia used to say; ‘Few men know how important it is in war for soldiers not to be kept waiting for their rations; and what vast events depend upon an army’s not going int action before it has had its coffee’, Marshal McMahon; and Napoleon when asked what a soldier most needed in war, ‘A full belly and a good pair of shoes’.
Quote from the book ‘Life of Andrew Jackson’, James Parton mentions three folks referring to the Army/Food remark.
