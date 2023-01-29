Yep!!! They called it ‘Rest & Relaxation’ and some remember it as the time we were hungover, scored big (some of us), some even a little late getting back and busted for our extra time away and a few of us sought the sanctuary of a church to pray and catch-up on our spiritual needs. Whatever a troop called it, it was a special time away from war and a chance to let off steam, write letters home, fall in love and do things that we would do knowing some of us might not make it back alive this next time in the field or we knew by then our bodies might be broken or our minds changed.
Funny that most of us remembering the times we served in a war zone when we came home when talking to other troops that were there the stories were down and dirty regarding the war and the times we spent on R&R. Then in the family setting or community, the stories were cleaned up and always sounded like a different place than where we actually served! No wonder we have problems. Why can’t the general public understand that what we did and how we did it in a war zone and around our comrades was the reality. That reality should not be cleaned up when reporting war or even the voices of war.
I was shocked the other day when a report came across the TV and they bleeped the language and smudged out portions of the battlefield. How will the public or our legislatures make decisions about war, the atrocities of conflict and the realities of battle and what some of us go through, or be able to vote on or make decisions if folks don’t know the real story. Don’t know about you but I am absolutely against war. Even so I know war is necessary in some situations.
Yesterday a documentary of ancient statues that is part of the national treasures of Rome also had some of the figures blurred out!!!! Am I the only one that doesn’t understand this prudish clean-up here in our Nation. I have not noticed much of this before but I would think we are certainly on the wrong track of reality and life if we think the human body is that disgusting. Now I know why 70% of our young adults are not fit for duty and why the military is cleaning up their language so as not to offend. Do we really think that a drill instructor not being able to lay a hand on a troop makes that troop more prepared for battle? I certainly understand that excesses are not the way to go but the pendulum has swung a little too far.
I got on this rant because listening to stories about R&R and then watching things blurred and hearing the bleeps ticked me off. I thought you also might give some thought about the direction of our society. Seems like we are going backwards. I might be wrong and I am offended by what comes out of the mouths of many folks but I believe that each of us need to control ourselves and less control of others. My sensitivities should not preclude others from expressing themselves. I also feel that limits in society need to take place so we all, or most of us can feel we belong and are respected. That, my friend, is where we need to communicate with each other and come to some decorum and not let the few dictate to the rest of us what is offensive to the point of controlling a society.
All of this discussion boils down to how much freedom do we have? Do we really want to know the truth or do we want to continue to be sheltered from the facts and then make our decisions in a vacuum, like we do now?
I certainly do not want to be shielded from the facts, especially if I was in the legislature. I would want my constituents to also know the truth of what is really going on and not the cleansed version for me to voice my opinion to the legislature so they make intelligent decisions about war.
It all works together and we need to all weigh in on this and not let a few control the rest of us. Just my thoughts on a subject that needs to be voiced before a little committee or courts make laws that we all suffer with less freedom and more war.
“War does not determine who is right—only who is left.” Bertrand Russell (recipient of the Noble Prize in Literature in 1950, British philosopher, logician, essayist and social critic).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
