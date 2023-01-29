Yep!!! They called it ‘Rest & Relaxation’ and some remember it as the time we were hungover, scored big (some of us), some even a little late getting back and busted for our extra time away and a few of us sought the sanctuary of a church to pray and catch-up on our spiritual needs. Whatever a troop called it, it was a special time away from war and a chance to let off steam, write letters home, fall in love and do things that we would do knowing some of us might not make it back alive this next time in the field or we knew by then our bodies might be broken or our minds changed.

Funny that most of us remembering the times we served in a war zone when we came home when talking to other troops that were there the stories were down and dirty regarding the war and the times we spent on R&R. Then in the family setting or community, the stories were cleaned up and always sounded like a different place than where we actually served! No wonder we have problems. Why can’t the general public understand that what we did and how we did it in a war zone and around our comrades was the reality. That reality should not be cleaned up when reporting war or even the voices of war.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

