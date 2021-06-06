Our National Guard has been used nonstop in one form or another for the last 20 years. Out there serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, the horn of Africa and who knows where else in the world, we have utilized these troops. Then they get home and are called out for the civil disturbances, called out in communities setting up vaccination spots in various locations around our nation, and also serving at the U.S. Capitol after a mob attacked it. The Guard has been going from one thing to another year after year, month after month and day after day.
Our military regulars and guardsmen and women have blurred the lines of what, when and where they serve. This makes it hard for families to plan for their future. We are experiencing those frustrations plus many others from those guardsmen and families who we come in contact with at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida — especially when they come in for food boxes or some type of help to get them through another deployment.
It has been reported that we have about 32,000 Guardsmen on the pandemic frontlines and about 2,300 reacting to civil disturbances in places as far away as Texas, Georgia and Minnesota. Yep, I never thought I would see the day that our nation is so divided that our Congress has split the line, and we have for the most part, drawn a line across the playground and are screaming at each other. I think that with all this clatter we still need to remember that with all the bureaucracy and news headlines we need to take care of our regular military and the Guardsmen/women that are being activated on domestic missions and not being able to get the benefits that they deserve like their brothers and sisters in the regular force.
We have more than 400,000 Guard members and the expense of providing them health benefits alone would be a high expense but one that we need to explore. We expect our Guard to do the work of our regulars, and also expect the businesses that hire them to keep their jobs after they deploy, and then expect the family unit to keep all the pieces together while we short change them on benefits.
I got a chance to speak with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, the other day at the pancake feed at our local Ontario Fire Department (he was there with folks like Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce supporting our local fire department), and a chance to mention the challenges that some of our troops are having making ends meet. We all need to make sure that our elected officials know what our veterans and active-duty military are going through so they are able to plug some of the needs into bills that flow through Congress. If we wait for others to speak up, we will continue to get run over and make very little progress filling the holes of need.
This is not a partisan issue; this is a military issue of getting support for each one of us that has served.
What do you say about our government that, forms committee’s or commissions to study these issues, as each one of us dies waiting for benefits that we deserved 20+ years ago? Something needs to be done to help those of us who have served and are presently serving. How nice would it be to receive just rewards, and not to die before our needs are addressed?
Congress has new legislation before them right now making it easier for veterans to access private civilian doctors outside the VA health-care system and have the Department of Veterans Affairs pay for it. It took a congressionally appointed commission only six years to get this done. Of course, it was battered about many years before the commission was formed to get to this point. Amazing.
Think about this one; In the last week or so our Congress has moved a bill forward finally recognizing the pain and suffering of about 1,600 U.S. military members exposed to dangerous levels of radiation. Troops ending up with various forms of cancer, blood disorders, heart and lung dysfunctions and other ailments. These troops are suing to get help. It took 55 years to get this bill to Congress, waiting so long that only about 350 of the 1,600 are still alive — still waiting for help. We sent these servicemen to clean up highly radioactive plutonium at a crash site in Spain of a U.S. B-52 in 1966. Without adequate protective gear and the fight continues to this day, according to the men involved. Amazing.
“Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” — Winston Churchill.
