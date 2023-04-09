Peace is a subject that very few books are written about but the subject of war fills the shelves of libraries and book stores. I noticed that when I walk into a bookseller I have never actually seen ‘peace’ section?

I am sure there is a bookshop that might have one but I have never been in one that ever did. Hope that you have experienced one here locally, and if you did let me know where it is so I might shop there.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

