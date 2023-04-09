Peace is a subject that very few books are written about but the subject of war fills the shelves of libraries and book stores. I noticed that when I walk into a bookseller I have never actually seen ‘peace’ section?
I am sure there is a bookshop that might have one but I have never been in one that ever did. Hope that you have experienced one here locally, and if you did let me know where it is so I might shop there.
I have been asking folks that question for a while and, so far, I get the same answer “no” they have not seen one either. Well, I will keep looking on the shelves of places that I travel about. Ontario, Boise, Caldwell, Nampa and the surrounding area has not shown me any hope of finding “peace” section and even when in New York City the book stores had no peace sections.
Powell Books in Portland doesn’t even have a peace section, they group it with activism! Hmmm….! I guess it will be a long time before the World wakes up and realizes that we should not use war as birth control or as the last measure of disagreements.
So, in the meantime military and veteran support organizations will continue to pick up the pieces, when governments don’t take responsibility of caring for all the wounds of war when the troops come home from the battles.
I got on this subject because I was talking with a group of students form our local High School and the subject came up that one of their own gave his life in the Afghanistan War and every time, they ran the track they see the memorial that was placed there and wanted to know more about Sgt. Josh Brennan. We talked about war and the subject of peace came up and why people could not live more peacefully together.
I reminded them of the fact that even on the local school boards and the city councils we have experienced arguments and disagreements that were disagreeable and ending up in some very heated discussions.
They agreed that it might be good if their generation might have to teach the older generations how to get along. I agreed with them but thought that I also remember the same thoughts in my youth. Maybe this new generation will keep that passion and learn from the mistakes of the past and even today.
I did notice as I write this article the rhetoric and saber rattling continuing around the world. I wonder if the youth of today that are filled with hope, end up full of hot air like the many colorful and bombastic politicians of today! Hope not, because
it will be these same youngsters that will be running our nation
in the future.
They will be making decisions about war and the benefits that our warriors receive after they come home. Just seems like the world and especially many of our so-called leaders have continued the practice of empty boasting.
Belittling others instead of building relationships has been the norm and I think that I did see a glimmer of hope the other day when I witnessed a two very different folks that came into Veteran Advocates talking about why they were on different sides of the aisle and they really tried to understand each other’s viewpoint.
At the end of the conversation, they talked about their common challenges and helped each other with some constructive ideas. Neither one changed their minds on the political side but they had a great talk and benefited from the conversation and made some progress in understanding each other’s view point.
That conversation of peace should be happening among nations. Also, at the same time, preparations for war should be taking place. Talking peace and tranquility and making sure we are prepared to defend peace with power.
I am hopeful that our warriors never battle because our sheer dominance is overwhelming. A scary thought but one that brings to light why we need to have nations around the world that will stand with us.
I do not think that peace will come when we are all singing kumbaya together or holding hands and agreeing with all others. I think peace will come when we finally understand that we are all different and we accept that fact, it will be sustained because it will be in the best interest of all.
“Peace, like war, can succeed only where there is a will to enforce it, and where there is available power to enforce it.”
– Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd President of the United States
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.