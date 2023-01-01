Yep! We are all going to get there at one point or another. We will all get old and we will all die. That is in our future and I think how you plan or not plan will determine whether it will be a pleasant situation or not. I know for myself I planned ahead and then found out my plans had to be scrapped because life got in the way and I actually am living longer than planned and now my golden years are moving faster than anticipated. What an interesting time in life.

Hearing the stories of many veterans that come into Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, each one is truly unique and hard to have a basic plan formulated for all of us on one sheet of paper. One thing is for sure, when we start to age, we should also start to plan for challenges and our eventual death. Not only for the benefit of ourselves but for the benefit of those around us that might be called on to step up to the plate and asked to take on some responsibilities that they may or may not want to do.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments