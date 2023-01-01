Yep! We are all going to get there at one point or another. We will all get old and we will all die. That is in our future and I think how you plan or not plan will determine whether it will be a pleasant situation or not. I know for myself I planned ahead and then found out my plans had to be scrapped because life got in the way and I actually am living longer than planned and now my golden years are moving faster than anticipated. What an interesting time in life.
Hearing the stories of many veterans that come into Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, each one is truly unique and hard to have a basic plan formulated for all of us on one sheet of paper. One thing is for sure, when we start to age, we should also start to plan for challenges and our eventual death. Not only for the benefit of ourselves but for the benefit of those around us that might be called on to step up to the plate and asked to take on some responsibilities that they may or may not want to do.
So, I am not going to map out a plan for you because you are the only one that can determine what your future looks like. Asking for help in the process might be good and there are many parts of the puzzle that you need to look at before you take on the task. What is inevitable will be the fact that if your plan is no plan then your future is in sync with most folks that I know.
I plan on dying here in Ontario, but I think that if it happens elsewhere, it will be just fine. Does it really matter to you? Then you need to plan. Do you want a support network around you when you age or not?
I think that planning ahead is a good thing, especially if you are in poor health. The thing about planning ahead is that no matter how you plan, it might change and that should never get you disillusioned and your flexibility is important.
Discussions now about what your future might look like as you age is a good thing. You might think about making as sure as you can how comfortable you might be in your home as you age. You might plan on some type of extended care in an assisted living or nursing home if your health is not the best. State veterans’ homes might be your choice, adult family homes or even a residential rehab for traumatic brain injury could be help for you.
The importance of planning ahead is to chart a course that if something happens that is expected or even unexpected you have something solid to build from, making the process a little easier in the long run. Taking charge of what you want for your future and in your hands and not relying on others making decisions for you, at a time when you are not able to communicate your wants.
For elderly veterans and those getting up there, you just might start to check your VA benefits. You might be surprised what your eligible for: disability compensation, pension, health care, burial and other things like Aid and Attendance if you require help in bathing, eating or dressing and if bedridden or housebound. The VA has geriatrics programs that cover a host of issues for caregivers, help in making decisions and advance care planning and many other subjects such as advance directives, talking with loved ones, choosing a person to make decisions when you are not able to make them for yourself.
The VA web site on elderly veterans is probably one of the best sections on their website and you should start early before you need the help. VA health care over the years has expanded and your chance of getting help in planning for your future is greater now than ever before.
Our veteran population over the age of 65 has reached over 18 million today, so that means as time go on the VA facilities are going to be struggling for space and if you prepare now instead of waiting for the last minute you might be able to secure a place, or at least be prepared with the necessary paperwork or information to apply for services. You will know what is available and it might make your life much more pleasant.
“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” — Abraham Lincoln.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
