Homeless veterans and suicide in the veteran community don’t automatically go hand in hand. They certainly overlap like hunger, mental health, inability to hold a job, abuse, anger, love, hate and everything else that makes us humans.

The complexity of each of the issues and many others make veterans and active-duty military that have experienced conflicts and the horror of war even more draining for a troop that is attempting to assimilate back into society.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

