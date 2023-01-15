Homeless veterans and suicide in the veteran community don’t automatically go hand in hand. They certainly overlap like hunger, mental health, inability to hold a job, abuse, anger, love, hate and everything else that makes us humans.
The complexity of each of the issues and many others make veterans and active-duty military that have experienced conflicts and the horror of war even more draining for a troop that is attempting to assimilate back into society.
Astonishing and, to me truly destructive, the solution that comes up most when I talk with veterans is prescription drugs. Prescription drugs given might help some but seem to destroy others. Maybe it just takes a quiet place or a joint that might relax the mind or a cup of coffee or beer with a friend. Some even get into religion or some type of spiritually or go in the opposite direction and decide that the lack of religion or spiritually will be the path of healing. Each one of us has the ability to take a path that brings us to peace and heal the pain of our bodies and minds.
I truly believe we are overthinking these problems and making the solutions as bad as the challenges themselves. We get into a thought pattern that technology and advanced drugs might be the answers to many issues. I don’t think so.
I read an article the other day that brought to the forefront one of the best programs that veterans and active-duty might use to temper anger, help prevent suicide and might even get our homeless veterans off the street. A sheep ranch that brings back working in the dirt and tending to animals and working with others that bring back the camaraderie of the military life that brought order to our lives. This ranch is called Central Oregon Veterans Ranch. It is sometimes called a monastery for veterans. Another avenue for healing is just the getting together of veterans sharing a cup of coffee, helping others that are less fortunate than we are and celebrating each other by having a place we can go and decompress. Right here in Ontario are places that are similar in being monasteries for veterans with a different twist; bringing peace of mind and relaxing the body so it might heal from the ravages of war and trauma. Places that you can hang out 5 days a week (Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida) with no strings attached or some that open for coffee once a week, also with no strings attached on Wednesday to go in and have fellowship with veterans (Veterans Hall that houses the American Legion, VFW and DAV).
Maybe the VA will get the idea that they need to change the system to one that takes a different approach and explore systems that are working in the communities and might even start developing some of their own. I know that my idea of how to help veterans and their families deal with the trauma and horrors of war would work, because they are already working in real time.
I was very pleased that the Nation has voted and has spoken, loud and clear that they want our legislatures and the administration to work together to solve problems. Not one party has all the say in decision making and that just might bring a better mix to the table forcing the parties to work together. Just might turn into a fiasco if one or both keep up the rhetoric and stand their ground. Up to each and every one of us to set the direction of how our legislatures govern by giving them input of how we want them to act and work across the aisle to get things done or we can be inflexible and encourage them to continue the craziness. Civility in politics is something that is in our grasp and that doesn’t mean we lose our parties’ message or that we can’t disagree, what it means is we listen and hear the other side and get a chance to speak about what our issues are, then come to a solution.
This also doesn’t mean we can’t demonstrate for what we feel is right and get our message out. We are also able to continue the fight for veterans to get the benefits we deserve being civil.
My column this week has covered two topics, personal and our Nations challenges, and how we might move both forward. Bipartisan action to help veterans and American families isn’t new, it just got misplaced. Food for the brain.
“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails” William Arthur Ward (American motivational writer).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
