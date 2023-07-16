If you are military and contemplating suicide and young, you are not alone in that thought. In March alone the suicide hotline received over 88,000 cries for help. 

The Department of Defense announced that we had 7,057 of our military die during military operations since



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments