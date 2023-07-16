If you are military and contemplating suicide and young, you are not alone in that thought. In March alone the suicide hotline received over 88,000 cries for help.
The Department of Defense announced that we had 7,057 of our military die during military operations since
9/11. We had over 30,000 service members of the post-9/11 wars dying by suicide. The highest rates among the 18- to 34-year-olds.
Do you think we are on the right track? Do you think that the all-volunteer military force is the answer? Do you think that Congress knows what they are doing? Do you have confidence in the VA? Do you really care? Is our nation prepared and understand the new wars that are springing up? Who is leading our warriors? Do any of our Commanders in Chief have a real handle on our military?
It did not take a year or two to get here, it took many years and under many Commanders in Chief’s and many of our different political parties’ agendas and policies getting us to this place.
It ain’t a pretty picture and for all the years that I have been writing this column I receive very little input from our elected officials. I have reached out and offered my opinions from time to time and have always received very polite responses back. They send out news reports of what they are doing and the reports all sound great.
They have folks working for them helping veterans that call, and they do a great job helping individual veterans, for the most part.Our elected officials have a tough job of constantly having to identify themselves as loyal party members. I believe most officials have less time representing us because of party politics. They ask us questions, and seem genuinely interested, then mostly follow party lines.
Some of our elected officials work hard trying to do the right thing for our military and veterans from time to time. We have two Senators and six Representatives in a field of 435 voting Representatives and
100 members of the Senate. I think that turning this big ship around is a monumental job and will take both parties working together.
Out of a nation of 334,000,000 you would think that they would find a way to work together, willing to listen and act in the best interest of all the folks they represent. Do you really think that these members of Congress are working to fund solutions of the suicides of us in the military, in mind?
I am hopeful that humanness, compassion, principle and courage will rear its head in Congress regarding military suicides. I seem to have more questions than answers, maybe it is because I look at what we have as an all-volunteer force and I see the number of qualified getting smaller and of that number many that are qualified are not willing to serve.
Kids lack of pride and the fact that they have few mentors that have served to guide them. Or the mentors that did serve were treated poorly when they got out. On top of all that, with an all-volunteer force we are competing with the private sector.
Crazy to think that pay is the way we are choosing to fix a problem that conscripting (the draft) might fix and we would be a healthier nation at the same time. Or we can wait, close our eyes, and hope. As a side note: I sit on the local Selective Service Board and I hope to use my skills, some day.
Our suicides are getting worse and Congress is bickering. Sometimes I think that when our elected officials set foot in Washington D.C they enter a zone that is not based in reality.
Mark Twain said it best: “When Congress is in session no American is safe.” Especially when the crazies have such loud voices and are not always the smartest in the room. We need
more backbone, lively debate, not always agreeing but finding more ways of working together.
You might think I am bitter and you would read that right. I have seen the aftermath of a veteran suicide and it is not a sight you forget. Families and loved ones destroyed. How can I expect Congress to think about our military and veteran care when Congress has gone from 75-80% members that have served to 17-18% today? I don’t expect them to think about us,
I demand them to think about us. This column is only one small voice. Your opinion is an important part of the solution, please make it heard.
“You can lead a man to Congress, but you can’t make him think.” Milton Berle, (comedian and actor).
