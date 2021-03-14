Understand that the United States and the United Kingdom are not signatories of the 1989 United Nations Mercenary Convention banning the use of mercenaries.
Is our nation abusing the use of private contractors to circumvent democratic accountability for military action? We as a nation are concerned about our military and their treatment and whether they come back in body bags or injured. When was the last time we payed attention to a body coming back from a war that we have hired as a contractor?
Why do we not just admit to ourselves that these men and women hired by us are part of our country’s forces and report on their activities as we do the military? In some cases, we treat them as if they are a disposable object. I know that we hire private contractors for jobs like cooks, cleaning and other tasks that are not directly involved in combat. We also hire guards and other boots on the ground that are not counted as a military force but seem to act like they are. I do not think that if we are still engaged in conflicts but we don’t call it combat and we use nonmilitary to function as military in some way we are not responsible for the actions of those that we hire.
I am confused when we, as a country, say we are bringing our troops home from a war or conflict, yet we have in their place a civilian contingent. Are we really bringing our Troops home in the true sense of the term. Or are we just making ourselves feel good and we are alright with that?
I am sure that most folks in our country are more concerned about putting food on the table, a roof over their heads and making sure they have a good job and all the other things that go along with everyday life. We expect our politician’s that we send to Washington D.C. to make sure we are doing the right thing for our Nation and to dig into what we are doing throughout the world and how we are conducting ourselves in other countries. Do we have under the guise of contractors a force that represents our military without having to follow the rules of engagement or are we playing on the up and up and making sure we are doing what we say we are doing? Do we trust our representees to make the right decisions in this regard or do we care at all what our hires are doing?
Consider the amount of money we pay a private contractor to do the job of what our military is doing now. The private military service contractors (PMSCs) don’t have to follow the same rules as our military but the fact they are inconspicuous and not on the radar of the everyday public makes them a valuable tool of our government. I don’t know about you, but I think we need to be very aware that these folks are out there, and we might even take an interest in exploring their involvement in our mission around the world.
We deploy our military into war zones and in conflicts around the world and then place restrictions on them and in some cases tie their hands in combat because of the rules. Stationed in the same field we have civilians that don’t have to follow the same rules. How does that affect our military on the field of battle?
We truly need to treat our military better when they come home. The services that we offer them should far exceed what we are giving them now. They fight and serve with all these restrictions with pay that is, in some cases a small pittance compared to the contractors. We should, at least treat them better when they need the help after they come back home. Or pay them the wages of our contractors and take their restrictions off! Just think we can have corporations traded on the New York Stock Exchange that serve this purpose. Or do we already have that happening now?
This column has asked a lot of questions and brought up a lot of what ifs. Much of what I write about today is something that affects our troops. Do we need to address these issues, or at least find out from our politician’s how the contractors affect our troops, and if there is a better way to run our military complex?
“The only easy day was yesterday.” — U.S. Navy SEALs motto
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.