This is a follow-through on Selective Service: I sit on one of the many boards throughout the nation with the responsibility of furnishing men to the U.S. Armed Forces by the induction process, if the need comes up again. The work we do is important and helps to keep our nation secure if the need ever arises that we start the draft again and our Armed Forces are in need of conscripted troops.
Keeping the Selective Service System running when it is not needed is important for the national health and keeping the backbone strong as the world goes nuts and we might need to call up troops, doctors or whomever else is needed in a crisis.
Keeping our youth informed about the possibility of them getting called up for service is real, if the need occurs and the emergency is great enough.
I was asked the other day if the draft was constitutional. Well, I am here to tell you that Article 1, Section 8, Clause 12 of the United States Constitution states: “The Congress shall have the Power To … raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that use shall be for a longer Term than two years." So, I would say that the ability to conscript manpower for military service is beyond question, as it was stated by the U.S. Supreme Court when it was challenged back a few years ago.
Failure to register is a felony. You might get punished by a fine or imprisonment. You take a chance if you don’t register. You never know when the Department of Justice might take the time or have the urge to investigate and prosecute. I don’t think it is worth the chance but some do and that is for them to make that decision. I guess it is like: some think that it is their right to not get vaccinated or wear a mask for COVID-19. Living in the community of Malheur County, we have many that have taken this stance. We are also able to brag that we have the highest rate of infections in Oregon. We also have the lowest rate of vaccinations in Oregon. This all is fine if you are not one that actually catches the virus. In any case, you certainly have the ability to think for yourself, understanding the possible consequences of your actions. So, there you go, you take your chances.
In any case: getting back to the draft, you need to register by going to sss.gov and doing it online or get the form under the “Forms” button or you might pick up a SSS form 1 at any U.S. Post Office. Simple and legal thing to do or some have said individual liberty is more important than the tyranny of conscription. Your thoughts on this?
Even if you are religiously or morally opposed to war, you are still required to register. Now, even folks who have changed their gender from male to female are required to register since the Military Selective Service Act does not address gender identify or transgender persons. Until Congress addresses this, the registration requirement is based on gender at birth. Also, as a side note: all undocumented males 18 through 25 years of age, other than those admitted on non-immigrant visas, must register, whether or not they have a green card. If you are uncertain, please go to www.sss.gov and the chances your questions will be answered or if you need to talk with a human, you might call toll-free at (888) 655-1825 or direct at (847) 688-6888.
Woman cannot register with the Selective Service, yet. Woman can serve in every role in the military, including ground combat if they join the service, but are not allowed to register with the Selective Service. The U.S. Supreme Court in January of 2021 refused to hear the arguments of including women in the registration process for Selective Service; now the matter is back in the hands of Congress. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act that had (a few months back) a provision that would force young women to register for Selective Service but it was taken out after a heated debate.
I was thinking back when Thomas Jefferson wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” do you think he meant women also? The word “equal” certainly has different meanings for many of us, so I do not think the word ‘equal’ is equal to what it was.
This is only my opinion and like it has been pointed out to me many times: everyone has one!!! An opinion, that is!
Regarding the draft, Thomas Jefferson said that it would be “the last of all oppressions.” (1777)
