Talking with local veterans in the Western Treasure Valley about the new PACT Act — Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics legislation — many are just fed up with the times they were turned down in the past. New Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has been out and about talking about the new legislation and encouraging veterans to apply for help. I certainly have been one to pound the table and let all veterans know that because they have been turned down before, please try again and seek help. Obviously, no guarantee but worth a shot. We all have a problem with being turned down again and that is not a pleasant feeling but can you imagine if you really got the help, you deserve, how that might improve your disposition and your health? Great feeling, feeling better!

In many cases, veterans have been waiting for 50 years trying to get the help they have deserved all that time, begging and waiting for help. I still shudder at the thought that many of the lawmakers that we sent to represent us here in the Treasure Valley voted against this legislation. Remember: They are the same ones that profess to be helping veterans and they actually do from time to time when a veteran calls their line and asks for help. Hard to turn us down when we are pleading for help on the phone. Those lawmakers do a good job at having their staff help when you call and I certainly encourage that call. What I am talking about is the big picture of support on bills that help all of us so the individual calls don’t have to take place.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

