Talking with local veterans in the Western Treasure Valley about the new PACT Act — Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics legislation — many are just fed up with the times they were turned down in the past. New Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has been out and about talking about the new legislation and encouraging veterans to apply for help. I certainly have been one to pound the table and let all veterans know that because they have been turned down before, please try again and seek help. Obviously, no guarantee but worth a shot. We all have a problem with being turned down again and that is not a pleasant feeling but can you imagine if you really got the help, you deserve, how that might improve your disposition and your health? Great feeling, feeling better!
In many cases, veterans have been waiting for 50 years trying to get the help they have deserved all that time, begging and waiting for help. I still shudder at the thought that many of the lawmakers that we sent to represent us here in the Treasure Valley voted against this legislation. Remember: They are the same ones that profess to be helping veterans and they actually do from time to time when a veteran calls their line and asks for help. Hard to turn us down when we are pleading for help on the phone. Those lawmakers do a good job at having their staff help when you call and I certainly encourage that call. What I am talking about is the big picture of support on bills that help all of us so the individual calls don’t have to take place.
I have seen a ray of hope that both parties in Congress have the capability of working together and just maybe those of us who end up with brain cancer or some other deadly disorder won’t have to fight for care but get the help they need, when they need it.
I am amazed that time lines are placed on issues that are treated at the VA. As an example, any veteran diagnosed with brain cancer while serving or developing it within a year of discharge is automatically eligible for benefits. All others have to file a claim. And, just to give you an idea of what happens to claims: just about half of the veterans who have developed brain cancer since 1990 have been denied benefits. I would say our fight for care is still with us, and will be for a long time.
Hopefully the PACT Act is just our foot in the door of getting the help we need for the illnesses that we have because of our service. By the way, brain cancer such as glioblastoma is covered under this act. Many other cancers are also covered, so please check to see if you might be able to get the care you need for if you have been diagnosed with the presumptive 23 illnesses that are covered under this act, that also includes many other illnesses other than cancer.
I encourage you to contact the VA at 1-(800)- 698-2411 or to seek local help with your Veteran Service Officer in your county. Here in Malheur County, it would be Connie Tanaka at (541) 889-6649. Each county has a Service Officer assigned to it so please try and get the help you need. Tanaka, as well as the many other service officers throughout the nation has an understanding of the problems that confront our veteran community and they keep up on what statutes and regulations are in place. With this knowledge these officers might be able to cut through all the gobbledygook and assist you with VA claims for benefits. Over the years the forms that the VA have gotten clearer, but at times, they are so abstract and I find unintelligible to the normal person. Reach out a hand and get the professional help from the professionals who are paid to understand. I think it would be worth the effort. Don’t be discouraged by the past turn downs. Remember that with all these new presumptive conditions that are listed in this Act you don’t have to prove that your service caused your condition. You only have to meet the service requirements for the presumption. This one act opened up the health care needs that we have been fighting for decades to get. Amazing that it happened just before an election!
If there is something one wants badly, one must often be bold.” Liz Carlyle — (American Author)
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
