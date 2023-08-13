I am saddened by the tremendous inhumanity and disregard some of our children in our community experience, especially with hunger. We give food to many in our community and part of that help that hits me hard are the children that are affected.

Money is always needed for food pantry items that are healthy and fresh but are not donated by regular sources. Volunteers are essential to make sure we and others that support this mission continue. The base of our help goes to our veterans and their families but some support goes to other civilians that show up needing assistance. VAOI is only one of many organizations in this fight. There are several here locally, seek them out and help. Listen to your conscience and assist those in our community that are truly in need.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments