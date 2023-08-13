I am saddened by the tremendous inhumanity and disregard some of our children in our community experience, especially with hunger. We give food to many in our community and part of that help that hits me hard are the children that are affected.
Money is always needed for food pantry items that are healthy and fresh but are not donated by regular sources. Volunteers are essential to make sure we and others that support this mission continue. The base of our help goes to our veterans and their families but some support goes to other civilians that show up needing assistance. VAOI is only one of many organizations in this fight. There are several here locally, seek them out and help. Listen to your conscience and assist those in our community that are truly in need.
I am not asking anyone to help those that are capable of helping themselves… there is a distinction. I am fatigued talking with people saying things like: It’s not my kid or not my problem or let the parents take care of them. Well, I am here to tell you these kids are the ones we need to care about now, or we pay for it in the future…. These kids today that are hungry are going to cost much more in the future when these children are less likely to concentrate in school or even worse yet they drop out.
What kind of community will we have when they grow up with health problems because of lack of nourishment, or their educational level is one that does not provide them skills to land a good job, or their brains don’t develop and they end up with social skills that no community welcomes. Yes, we will pay for not providing the help these kids need today. Think about the drop outs from school or the kids hustling on the streets to make ends meet.
The political party you are in has no bearing on this local problem. I am not asking government to take taxpayer money to solve this, it would be nice but I think we can do it here without a lot of bureaucracy. I am asking each of us in our own community to do more for a local kid that is hungry and has needs. I am not making excuses for the parents that can’t or will not provide.
I do think that kids that are hungry are more likely to be exposed to elements in our community that might be less than honorable. I would much prefer to have healthy kids with families that are able to care for them, going to school learning and playing and not having a care in the world. Where do you think teenagers go in Ontario or the surrounding area when not in school if that kid comes from a broken home, or a poor home or no home?
Possibility of a new Youth Center that is being spearheaded by Community in Action to be located at the old Aquatic Center, won’t that be nice? Also, where do they get good nutritional food if the family is a working poor family? How about a military family that has one with severe PTSD or injury and cannot work and the responsibility is placed on the other spouse, if they are even around. We have folks that show up that are struggling and are good people that need help. I know that we have many different services in our area that provide help with food benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP. We also have many food banks in the area that provide food and church’s that do the same and we still have hungry kids. Amazing that I have found that all of these place’s help keep the problem from expanding at a greater rate than it is but the fact remains some kids are still not getting the food they need.
My passion is making sure our veterans and their families get assistance they need and I thought that mentioning this issue of hunger for kids might bring to light one of the challenges that many veteran support organizations run into from time to time.
Find your passion and help with whatever it takes to make our community a better place for all and you will be rewarded with the “warm radiance” of gratification that makes you feel good and ends up making our community a vibrant and healthy place to live. Looking at our community through the lens of compassion for our youth and those less fortunate might surprise even the most skeptical of the positive results of such actions.
“If you cannot feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu ( founder of ‘Missionaries of Charity’ better known as Mother Teresa).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
