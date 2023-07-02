Some of the darkest and most unsettling of stories are never told. I was talking with a veteran the other day when he came into Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and sat at our table for coffee, he pulled me aside and asked to talk in private. It was a Sunday and I just happened to be there and he knew that we were closed but needed to just talk. We had no coffee made and Doug yelled across the room that he would throw a pot on and then would be leaving to let us sit in the main room and talk. Doug left with coffee made and snacks on the table. We were set! We talked for three hours and the burden that was lifted was not total and the scars that were in his mind and body had less pain and he then walked out with a spring in his step, telephone numbers in hand and a sense of direction that made my day better.
I realized again that war does not go away when the treaties are signed or we pull out of a conflict, it continues in the minds of those that fought and suffered in the conflict. There are many in our community that know war and many lines get muddled in the heat of conflict. Atrocities happen and some are too horrible to mention in this column. They are still a real part for many of us in the community today. We sprayed Agent Orange and Napalm and I even remember seeing some of the containers being used for barbecue barrels on the streets of Saigon. This is some scary stuff when looking back.
When I was talking to the veteran that visited us on Sunday there was a few side stories that made me smile. Even some of those stories that took place in Vietnam and on R&R would have to be told in private. I don’t think that any of them would be considered funny but they would be a little lighter than the everyday operations.
Many stories are so true and real that they seem to be far-fetched. You might not be able to tell them apart but the troops that were there can tell.
Humor in a battle zone is different than humor we find in civilian life. That difference can cause some real problems when trying to blend into civilian life. I was reminded about a time that I was whistling in a vehicle that I was driving right next to a runway that has just taken shelling and thinking that the enemy would ignore me because they would think I was harmless. Sounds a little dumb or crazy but actually happened and now brings a smile every time I think about it. Don’t worry if you did not see the humor in this, for it is really for me to enjoy and look back and reflect. Of course, I was not a combat soldier so my reflections of a war zone are very different from the many that were in the thick of things.
Is it tasteless to think about humor in a war zone? I am sure that some would think so and others would think of it as a reassuring idea that folks in war still had the idiosyncrasies of ordinary people. I prefer the latter and I reflect on some warriors that I befriended that would sit and tell dark humor that would not be fit to print. But to them it helped them through the day and occasionally their laughter would break the tension of war. It gave them a second wind and a little pleasure of telling a story and enjoyed by those around them but would have been horrible to be told in an office in Ontario/Vale, Or. or Payette/Fruitland, ID.
I am amazed how the public generally has high levels of support for our military and such low levels of trust for our elected officials. Remember those elected officials are the very ones that are pressured by us and others to make sure we are financed, to be the best equipped and top-notch military in the world. They also make sure we get the monies to support the help we need for our wounds of war. It takes pressure to get some of the help when we come home. I will use July 4 of this year to reflect on our country’s founding and where we are today.
“In a world in which fewer and fewer government institutions seem capable of performing with even minimal competence, Americans also consistently say they trust the military more than any other public institution.” Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, author of “Warriors and Citizens: American Views of Our Military.”
