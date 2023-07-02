Some of the darkest and most unsettling of stories are never told. I was talking with a veteran the other day when he came into Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and sat at our table for coffee, he pulled me aside and asked to talk in private. It was a Sunday and I just happened to be there and he knew that we were closed but needed to just talk. We had no coffee made and Doug yelled across the room that he would throw a pot on and then would be leaving to let us sit in the main room and talk. Doug left with coffee made and snacks on the table. We were set! We talked for three hours and the burden that was lifted was not total and the scars that were in his mind and body had less pain and he then walked out with a spring in his step, telephone numbers in hand and a sense of direction that made my day better.

I realized again that war does not go away when the treaties are signed or we pull out of a conflict, it continues in the minds of those that fought and suffered in the conflict. There are many in our community that know war and many lines get muddled in the heat of conflict. Atrocities happen and some are too horrible to mention in this column. They are still a real part for many of us in the community today. We sprayed Agent Orange and Napalm and I even remember seeing some of the containers being used for barbecue barrels on the streets of Saigon. This is some scary stuff when looking back.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

