I do not think that I have ever really understood the way civilians speak and I am sure that many civilians are not sure what I have just said to them. That is how it has been since I served and I came back to civilian life. Yes, there are occasions that my communication skills have been in tune with those around me but more so they have not.
Nations have gone to war over the miscommunications of one individual. Battles have been fought, people have been killed, Nations have fallen because of a misunderstanding.
Why I am writing this today is, the other day I was in a group of folks having a discussion and the miscommunications between those sitting there at the table was tremendous. I was confused and then realized that we were talking different languages — all speaking English but some were getting upset because they did not communicate in the same way. In the long run, everything turned out as best it could; but, I realized that each of us seem to communicate in different ways and much is developed when we are younger and, trust me, it is hard to change. Some of us never change and that is a problem. I have changed but will revert back to my old ways. That then becomes the responsibility of the person I am talking with to understand what I am saying. This is not a one-way street. We have to be able to communicate with each other and that takes an understanding of the identity of the person with whom you are having a conversation.
I do not apologize for my lack of communication skills because I expect others to understand. I also keep an open mind to understand the other person that I know is on a different planet. There are times we do not meet in the middle and that is fine. We should just make sure we don’t take the misunderstanding to a level that harms the relationship. I know I have learned to let things go — and I expect the other person to do the same.
This column is about communication from the military to civilian life. Well that skill is important but it also translates to job skills you have had in the military and applying for a job. You now need to figure out how you are able to communicate that skill you learned in the service to civilian life. You might think that your MOS in the service is your limit. Hell, civilians don’t even know or care what a MOS is. So, this is where your language skills and you learning how to translate from military to civilian starts to develop. You think about applying for a business management position. You might not know it, but that when you were leading a squad back in Iraq or Afghanistan made you a leader and under your command of working with thousands of dollars of equipment you can now say that your skills included, financial management, budgeting, resource allocation and human resource development.
You might be a little rusty in your verbal skills of translating from military to civilian, but forge ahead and use your communication skills that you have learned from the interaction with officers, enlisted, civilian and the prisoners you have taken in war. That makes you an effective communicator (you can do this while you are still learning the art of communication with your spouse or neighbor).
Teamwork in the military translates to teamwork in civilian work, because you had to work and develop teamwork with people who you have been forced to work with. So, your ability to work under pressure is another skill you might put on that resumé!
As you are on the battlefield fighting the enemy, on the ground with hand-to-hand combat, or in a bunker firing from afar, or sitting in an office shuffling paperwork you have the skills of problem solving that many civilians only wish they had.
I recommend before you send that resumé or go for that job interview you have a civilian who is not familiar with the military review what you have put together before you start the process. That way the language you are using and your approach might be in tune with civilian talk. Make the necessary changes and then move forward with your plan.
There are no set of instructions on your transition but there are many organizations that are dedicated to help you succeed. Look for them because they ain’t going to look for you.
“If you don’t take charge of your transition, it is a dark and lonely road.” —Captain Brian Stann (Military Service Initiative Summit)
