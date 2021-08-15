When was the last time as a veteran you needed help at a Veteran Hospital and were served immediately and it happened? Well, the other day, I needed to see a doctor for a patient and lo and behold I was seen within 10 minutes. My questions answered and I was finished and satisfied. The system is not always that accommodating, and when I and others write articles about the VA system, we are not so positive. Those articles are justified for the few the system has not worked for. Those veterans suffer the consequences of a partially broken system.
The new ‘wrinkle’ we are now experiencing in the operation of the computerized system at the VA, is its inability to manage all the data and to do it efficiently. So, once again delays and holdups of paperwork and requests. Hope not, but that usually is the way the system works.
Compared to the civilian systems, our VA is one of the most efficient health systems we have in the United States. It is just that it’s so big and taking care of so many veterans, that it’s almost impossible not having mishaps. I try not to second guess the system and complain if not warranted. But when veterans have to fight for years to be taken seriously about injuries sustained in a combat or wartime situation or related to the job while serving, then that gets my attention and I write about it, bringing it to the attention of as many folks and decision makers as possible.
We have learned, as veterans, to improvise while keeping within a decorum of rules and regulations that maintain structure as we perform our mission. We expect the VA Health System to do the same, to complete the mission of our care totally, safely and getting the job done without any damage to us. That is not always the case, and is the reason many organizations exist today helping when the system fails.
When visiting a veteran at the rest home the other day, he was having issues with flashbacks. I had an opportunity to talk with one of the caregivers, I realized that for this veteran to get help he had to travel all the way over to the other side of the campus to see someone for help. Now that’s a problem for that veteran, thus his care has a lot to be desired. Considering the number of veterans with challenges due to horrific war-time injuries, I certainly understand that we cannot allow these lapses in care to go unchallenged.
Passion, dedication and the want to do the best job possible is in the heart and soul of many that work in the VA Health System and that is why most of our veterans get the help they need in a timely manner. Then there are the few that are there for the paycheck and not the care. Sort of reminds me of our Congress in action — the good, the bad and the ugly. Speaking of our Congress, have you, too, noticed, that between Congress and the administration (the ones that declare war, and fund the veterans’ care after they come home), that my confidence level has dropped lately!!!! But my hope is still there, as long as we keep the administration and legislatures ‘feet to the fire.’ You would think we would not have to keep the pressure on, but from what I have seen and experienced in the past, that is the only way we will get the care we deserve and have been promised.
We are fortunate living next to some of the best medical folks and facilities the VA Health Services has. But even with that said there is an old saying that “no person is all bad or all good,” that also could be said for the medical system serving our veterans. Mostly good but for the few, a struggle and a disaster of one sort or another. Suicides are still high, transportation is still a struggle, support for our homeless is challenging and in the bigger picture we are still fighting to get help for some suffering from agent orange, the burn pits and other ailments of past wars.
I know that the VA overall is a great system of health care and its mostly top notch, but the integration of getting all the pieces of government to work together is a nightmare. The administration, legislature and all the pieces in-between are the problem.
“There’s likely a place in paradise for people who tried hard, but what really matters is succeeding. If that requires you to change, that’s your mission.” General Stanley McChrystal, U. S. Army, Retired
