Easy to ignore the lone veteran out in the middle of wherever if there is no one fighting to get care out to him/her. The VA has always said that they bring the care to our veterans where they are when they come home.
The disruptions in service to our veterans is huge and is creating a monumental challenge for our veterans, right here in town.
I don’t usually get into naming names but in this case, I am going to explain the challenge that faces our VA system and why we are in such disarray. Yep. This latest crisis started under Trump when his administration decides that we need to privatize the care given our veterans.
So as usual our government gets the cart before the horse and starts to close clinics, pull services in communities like Ontario and puts on the chopping block long standing hospitals. They do this before the system for privatizing is in place. Then to make matters worse the Biden administration continues down the same path and the spiral down the rabbit-hole continues.
Seems like it is all about the money and little about the veteran. Money, and lots of it is being pumped into the VA on many feel-good projects that get started with big fanfare and Congress just keeps doing the same thing over and over with each election cycle looking like hero’s and passing another great bill that will solve the VA dysfunctions with modernization started under Trump and Wilkie and continuing under Biden and McDonough.
I keep having hope but my nerves are getting frayed and I certainly understand the frustration of many veterans that have been pushed around, like myself and some of our local veterans that had the services of the Vet Center and then they dropped us like a hot potato, never to be seen again here in Ontario. Good people that are in place that served our community from Boise but because of the many changes and the fits and starts of service the system has not provided the care, promised. I don’t blame the folks that are the boots on the ground at the Vet Center, I blame the system of changes that run right up the chain of command from the VA chiefs, Congress and right up to the President of the United States.
Money is not the only solution to our problems in helping our military veterans. The system is incredibly broken and with all the mismanagement that has built up all these years, it is going to take the ability of a team of quality folks that has sustainability with no connection to any party agenda that is acting independently and without strings attached to any administration, to figure this one out. In the meantime, we need to do the best with what we have and continue the fight to get our just due.
How about the VA bring more local control and decentralize some of the major decisions?
I wonder if reaching out to organizations like the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) a 501-c-3 that helps government leaders solve their most pressing challenges would be the way to go considering that what we have had in place hasn’t worked? The process sucks and our veterans are dying because of all the mismanagement. Considering our elected officials and the folks they have put in place have not been able to do the job the idea of taking a new direction might be necessary? My ideas are of value, and I did not form a committee or spend millions of dollars to come up with them. Amazing!
Thinking about the consequences of war is one part of the equation. Humanity also has an obligation to peace. Our war veterans that have seen and experienced the horrors of conflict should be in the meetings our government has when planning for war. The fact that they have fought and have had boots on the ground might be able to speak of the importance of peace, or at least talk on the importance of preparing for the human costs during and after the conflict. Maybe sitting down with the widows of some of our fallen soldier’s might also help before the final decision to go to war is in place. The crusade for helping our veterans needs to be in place before we go to battle.
Please: Remember 9/11 and commemorate every one that serve to protect, even that lone veteran in the middle of wherever.
“Ignorance makes most men go into a political party, and shame keeps them from getting out of it.” E.F.L. Wood, 1st Earl of Halifax.
