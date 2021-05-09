I have never seen so many job offerings for civilians, veterans and military that are available now, and at such a perfect time for those military that are transitioning out into civilian life now. I was looking at the Military Times job board and there are 38 pages of jobs with 50 positions listed on each page. That is just one site, so if you need a job, you definitely have a choice and these are companies looking specifically for veterans to fill the positions.
Our world has changed much over the last few years and it has gone from feast to famine and back with the nimblest taking advantage of these swings and many of us benefiting from these crazy times. Some of us have not been able to take advantage as quickly as others and I would hope that each of us have the backs of those that are struggling and that we are keeping a watch on other veterans in need.
Given the employment problem with thousands of veteran, military and reserve families, that has brought on other extenuating difficulties. We have seen a big surge over the last year of all those families and individuals in need of food boxes. Veterans that have had some very good jobs in the past and have settled down with a family, bought a home, have had some children and might have had a secure job in the past and have now been cut back on hours or the business have gone out of business. These veterans are some of the ones that are not able to be as nimble in looking at a new job as quickly as those that have not settled into a home and started raising a family. So, we are at a point that we have all these jobs that are good for those that are nimble and then we have those that are struggling to put food on the table because of the COVID-19 dilemma.
This is a time that many veterans are way too proud or macho to ask for help and we need to extend a hand to them. Trust me this is not charity that is given, this is truly an assistance that would be given to a brother or sister in need and not considered a hand out. So, if you are one in need of some help make sure you seek it because the sooner you do the less of a hole you will be digging yourself into and your family will be thankful and your kids will bring back those smiles. You also will be less stressed and be able to concentrate on the important elements of life and that is a normalcy that will enable you to be less stressed and burdened.
Food boxes are available at various locations throughout our area and specifically set up for veterans is the food pantry at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and you might call (541) 889-1978. As a side note: We are following all precautions regarding the health and welfare of ourselves and you. Hope that this message finds you in good health and great spirits during this crazy time in the world? If you need help or wish to help a veteran, please give a call. As most of you know that read this column help is available in various forms through the VA in Boise, the Vet Center, local Veteran Service Office (VSO) – our local Malheur County VSO is Connie Tanaka, (541) 889-6649, your local veteran organizations, such as the VFW, American Legion, DAV and online from the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and many other organizations because our government hasn’t been able to do it all.
Think about the fact that about 40% of military children are on free or reduced-price lunch programs, military spouses experience about six times the rate of unemployment of their civilian equals. Military families even in the best of times struggle to find affordable and accessible childcare. Now throw in COVID-19 and the numbers are beyond what is sane. Our military is the backbone of this nation and we need to support, not only our military neighbors but the many organizations that support our active duty, reserves and our veterans that have served us so well.
“Have you ever stopped to ponder the amount of blood spilled, the volume of tears shed, the degree of pain and anguish endured, the number of noble men and women lost in battle so that we as individuals might have a say in governing our country? Honor the lives sacrificed for your freedoms.” — Richelle E. Goodrich (American author and novelist)
