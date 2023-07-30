Amazing that when I write my column, from time to time, I get emails and phone calls that are usually anonymous by someone offended by some comment I have made about war, killing, life, the Legislature, Administration or something else that they dislike. I enjoy the fact that they are taking the time reading my column and then the effort to make their thoughts known.

Having served in the military and here in our community as Mayor I certainly am not a delicate person easily hurt by words. Some of us are just a little too sensitive and might be hurting themselves mentally and physically by especially hiding behind a party agenda.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

