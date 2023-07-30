Amazing that when I write my column, from time to time, I get emails and phone calls that are usually anonymous by someone offended by some comment I have made about war, killing, life, the Legislature, Administration or something else that they dislike. I enjoy the fact that they are taking the time reading my column and then the effort to make their thoughts known.
Having served in the military and here in our community as Mayor I certainly am not a delicate person easily hurt by words. Some of us are just a little too sensitive and might be hurting themselves mentally and physically by especially hiding behind a party agenda.
I rip the Legislature, Administration, social norms, war and the laziness of those in our community and Nation that are willing to let our great country be controlled by folks that would have our veterans take second best. Money is at the core but along comes morality, guilt, fear, and even jealousy comes into the equation when I hear that “Why should a veteran get that care when I can’t get it?” I don’t know about you but the behavior of some around us can be very damaging to the very core of our Nation.
I write about the care we get and the care that we are fighting to get, and that brings out those in our community that are waving our flag and sending off to Congress those folks that follow a different path of patriotism from what our founding fathers would have thought.
I started this because of Patsy, she is part of a group of veterans and family members that meet at TVCC under the tutelage of Michael Braden and headed up by Andrea Testi of the Small Business Development Center. Patsy is one to not mince her words and speak her mind and when she sees something wrong, she identifies it with vigor with colorful locutions like “snowflakes”. There are others in the group that also express themselves with such color and vigor that might sit a person down and think. The Veteran Small Business Management group brings to the table business and life changing ideas that help each other make it in the society we have today. You might consider joining the discussions that are educational, alarming, to the point and not for the faint of heart. Facts are sometimes hard to bear when learning about your business practice and life itself. It is hard for some veterans to hear what is needed to assimilate into the civilian world. I don’t always agree with someone’s idea of the truth but relish the idea that truth is not cut in stone.
I do find that the World today has taken on a very interesting understanding of what the facts are and what is processed to be truth. I am sure that the people that we elect to do the right thing are convinced that their truth are the real facts and the other side of the issue is bunk. That is the point that I am making today. Truth to one is not always understanding the facts and coming to a conclusion that veterans’ health is important for our Nation. It might be important for the veteran to live or die, get help or not get the help needed. So, what I am saying is the fact that we send our men/women to war and they come back, in some cases, broken, is the truth. The logical conclusion being we , as a country, have caused the problem for the veteran, thus we need to fix the veterans problem. The truth of the matter are the facts behind the conclusion. Simple to me but those that want to grandstand and make a big deal out of the money spent or any other reason not to care for our wounds, then please come up with what they consider the truth and what they consider the right thing to do.
I say the facts of war are concrete realities and no amount of reasoning will change the fact that veterans deserve the best of care before any other program is funded. That is a fact and truth or we would not have a Nation at all to bicker about all the other money that needs the attention of our elected officials.
I believe my path to these solutions is right and other ways might also be right, so dialogue is important and an open mind is necessary. But some are plain wrong!
“The fact that a great many people believe something is no guarantee of its truth.” W. Somerset Maugham (British Secret Service, English Playwright- 1897-1964).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
