About 22 veterans a day commit suicide. I remember when I served in Vietnam, many troops self-medicated with marijuana to get through the next battle or use it to sleep. Many today are using cannabis to help with the nightmares or the pain they have from war. Many who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder tell me that it reduces the effects of the trauma they have to deal with. With all that said, there is no clinical evidence that the VA has produced, to date, for the use of marijuana, because the VA has refused to study its effect on our military.
The VA continues to use the same treatment, over and over, and they continue to have the same result. The suicides continue, insomnia, chronic pain and many other ailments that might be helped are not, at least, investigated. With the number of states that have legalized marijuana and the number of troops who are self-medicating, I would think that the VA would be the first to jump at the chance that a product that is so readily available and used would be researched to find out if it indeed is a panacea for some. They, at least, should investigate if it might be harmful and prove it by research. They might be surprised at the results.
Our federal marijuana policy has caused many of our veterans to buy cannabis on their own and combine it with the prescription drugs that the VA medical doctors are giving them, and it is creating some serious problems. I don’t know if it is the VA, Congress or president who needs to do something to get this research done; but, I do know that if they don’t do something, we are going to have the continuation of many of our veterans suffering because of the stance that has been taken against researching a product that is so widely used by so many of us.
Ontario, Oregon has, at last count, nine dispensaries for a town of 11,000 residents. Amazing! I remember back in 2018 when the first line formed here in Ontario to start the process to open dispensaries and we had ex-military veterans there with M-16’s, bulletproof armor, pistols protecting a spot in line to apply for a dispensary license. Marijuana has been a drug that has been around way before Vietnam and will be around way after Afghanistan for our military and veterans to recreate and self-medicate. So, why not do the research and see if it really can be beneficial for the very population who might have the greatest need?
We have many folks stonewalling the process because of the stigma of pot, but the true reality is chronic pain, PTSD and all the other ailments of war need another approach. I am not talking about stoners walking the streets, but I sure do think that holier-than-thou approach has not worked and we need to be more realistic and do the research and get past the stonewalling and get this done.
At least the VA has said that they will not deny VA benefits for marijuana use. There is The Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act of 2021 in Congress right now, which has been referred to the Subcommittee on Health. But, as of the time I am writing this, the Senate has done nothing more. This bill would have allowed doctors at the VA to prescribe medical marijuana to veterans in states that have established medical marijuana programs. So, we have a VA that will not research marijuana to any large degree, we have a bill in Congress that will possibly allow it to be prescribed by the doctors in the VA, we really have a total disconnect that just does not make sense.
I would come to the conclusion that SNAFU is alive and well. By the way: that acronym was originally a World War II-era military slang. I think the acronym applies and sums it up.
I am again stymied to think that we send elected officials to Washington and we pay them well, give them a pension, they have the best health care and this is what we get for all that money? Amazing!!! Well, I still think that many who we send truly have the greater good of our troops in their hearts and minds and those will find a way to do the right thing for our veterans in need. I even know some of those who I would consider ones that will pull through for us.
“Some of my finest hours have been spent on my back veranda, smoking hemp and observing as far as the eye can see.” — Thomas Jefferson (3rd President & Founding Father of U.S.).
