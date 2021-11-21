Some of us don’t come back and others are broken but all of us come back different. War and conflict are the reason for this column. Picking up the pieces of these events are the reasons these different organizations support those of us that come back and the families that have stayed home. Some individuals spend a life time helping others and others spend a lifetime trying to remember or even forget. Incoming means different things for each person involved when the whole world is coming down around us.
I wrote about Hero’s the other day and without them we would not come back at all. We have many in our community and most are very quiet and unassuming, they are a neighbor that stays home or maybe one that is a little grouchy, or maybe serving food at a soup kitchen or maybe the one getting food. Then some are not Hero’s, they have done their job and yet they need to also be honored, if they did not do their job others would not have come back, at all. Our military is complex like the people in it and the men and women that send us to fight those battles are as complex. The decisions to go into battle are, at times plain stupid and other times are well calculated and thought out. As military men and women we abide by the consequences of those decisions.
Men and women lay down their lives based upon the decisions our leaders make. We need to make sure that the decision is made with clarity and understanding as to why we are going to war and the ultimate objective. What is the end game plan?
Think about what would happen if every American would have a duty to defend and serve in some capacity. Every son and daughter would be involved in the defense, in some way. I would think that when the decision was made for war more thought would be given sending us to war since the men and women would be family members of the decision makers and not what we have now. We have an all-volunteer force that represents less than 1% of our population. So easy to go to war if it is done by a disconnect of who is actually fighting in the conflict.
Every one of us has a responsibility as a citizen to share the burden of service and to keep this great Nation free and united. What better way than to all have a little stake in it. I would think that entering any new conflict or war would be significantly less if all of us were, in some way involved.
Yep!!! What I am talking about is about something that might create greater equality and social unity. With the division we have in our Nation it is going take something drastic to pull it back together and I think that this might work. What we are doing now is not quite working. What a great Idea.
Well back to the real world and the men and women that are here in our community working to clear their heads and gain some semblance of sanity and getting back to the assimilation process. Pulling the family back to a unity that was before one of them came back from conflict. Trying to act normal in an abnormal world. Searching for work or food when misinformation is all around.
The challenge is here when a military person comes back when things were somewhat normal. Can you imagine now with all the conflicts that we are having among ourselves as citizens the challenges are even a greater obstacle than ever before.
Policies, politics, personal freedoms, common good, divisiveness, vaccines, masks and everything else that is at the forefront of our everyday lives makes for a tough time to get collected and come from conflict and settle into ‘normal’ life. Some of us make it through the gauntlet and others are still getting through it. Yes, I am one of the lucky ones to make it virtually through, it has been a hell of a time and that is why this column is here. To vent for those of us that are a little quiet and to sort out the morass of things and come to a conclusion of direction. Some times it all falls together and we have answers and other times we have to tell the truth of what is the reality of the situation. Then we continue to work and make it through the best we are able.
“Luck rules every human endeavor, especially war.” — Titus Livius (Roman historian; 64 B.C. -ca. A.D. 12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.