When was the last time you reached out a hand to a family member of a deployed military member? If you are like most civilians, you probably have never even thought about who is in the military, let alone if one of your neighbors is related to a military member deployed.

I think that, just like many of our members of Congress, if it doesn’t affect them



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments