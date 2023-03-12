When was the last time you reached out a hand to a family member of a deployed military member? If you are like most civilians, you probably have never even thought about who is in the military, let alone if one of your neighbors is related to a military member deployed.
I think that, just like many of our members of Congress, if it doesn’t affect them
personally or if the public is not watching what they do they turn a blind eye to the needs of military family members or even the veteran or military member. I do want to mention to our community at this point in the article, that we have had some real acts of kindness and generosity by some that have stepped up to help our military, and National Guard families.
Also help for some of the veterans that have found themselves in need and a few that are on our streets without shelter. Some in our community have been a great support to many of our military and veterans in need. I certainly appreciate the ones that have made the effort to reach out and help.
I write this today because a family came in the other day and needed much more than we were able to help. It would have stretched us to the limit financially and prevented us from helping others in need. So, we had to send them to numerous other agencies to get help.
I felt good that we had a list of others that could pick up the slack and they eventually got the help they needed but had to jump through many hoops to get it done. The veteran had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and the wife was frustrated and the children were a little stressed, so it also had an effect on me and I wondered why more in our community did not step up and help so that is why this column got written the way it did.
Trust me, we have been blessed with the help that has come to us from our neighbors and friends in the community through the year and especially the Holidays. A lot of good caring folks that help tremendously and the need is so big that I am asking for you to step up and join in the challenge of helping to support the men and women and their families that have given much to keep us free and safe.
Think about the unique issues that military families face. Mission assignments changing at any time. Families separated from a deployed member while he or she might be fighting and the possibility of being killed or killing someone else in battle. Housing issues due to families being uprooted and kids going to different schools.
Or how about each branch of service having all its rules to follow and the complexity of
trying to follow the rules of each community that they happen to be in? So, with all this going on the need for child care, taking care of the home, transportation and fixing toilets, broken pipes or cutting lawns or anything else that a regular family goes through without the issues of military life up front and center.
Military life can be a real challenge in the best of times and you add what the world has thrown at us over these last few years it could be disastrous for the faint of heart.
When you donate a few dollars or help a neighbor that is military or has served and their lawn is a little high and you help tend it or shovel a walk piled with snow, you might just be helping a person keep his or her sanity and might even put a smile on the face of despair. Of course, remember, most are not having the challenges that I have mentioned but for the few that are it is a devastating situation that needs all of us, as best we are able to reach out and help.
That also goes for other civilians that need that hand up from time to time. I just want you to know that being in the military has some unique challenges that no civilian will ever comprehend, especially when things go bad.
Many organizations are there helping our military, veterans and also family members each and every day so please, if you have not already reached out to help, go ahead and volunteer, stop in or donate food, money, blankets or whatever else you are able to lend a hand with.
Each organization can share what they need for you to help. Or call me.
“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”
– Charles Dickens (writer and social critic).
