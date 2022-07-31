Purchase Access

No civilian knows or understands the sacrifice or life of a military member better than a fellow veteran. I have served with and remember some that have served with me in Vietnam and cherish memories. Some did not make it back and others came back affected for life.

Not a day goes by that I do not reflect on my service and wonder how our federal government in all its wisdom can bicker about helping any veteran that has served. I think that without our military and the men/women that serve we would not have a Nation. Period.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

