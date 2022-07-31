No civilian knows or understands the sacrifice or life of a military member better than a fellow veteran. I have served with and remember some that have served with me in Vietnam and cherish memories. Some did not make it back and others came back affected for life.
Not a day goes by that I do not reflect on my service and wonder how our federal government in all its wisdom can bicker about helping any veteran that has served. I think that without our military and the men/women that serve we would not have a Nation. Period.
I wrote about the PACT Act recently and the fact that after 47 years help is going to be offered to some of our veterans that have been harmed due to their service. After 47 years the Congress wakes up and extends a hand. Then, I suppose, they want a Thank You from those that they help? How about an apology from them for taking so long?
What about all of the military members and families that reach out every day and get turned down? Why do we need to reach out to our elected officials and ask them to help us get what is owed? I certainly want to thank those officials for helping us get the services that we need but I just don’t understand that we have to beg, request or jump through hoops to get what we should have.
Our nation would not be here as it is without us. I do not think I am asking for much considering what we have done since the beginning of our great experiment called the United States of America. All the diplomacy in the world and the negotiations we have as a Nation would fall flat if we were not backed by the strength of our military. That leverage of having a strong military gives us something that few Nations have, and also keeps us as safe and as free as our Congress and Administration have the common sense to use.
The cost of our present-day military and continuing care for our veterans long after wars end is part of our responsibility. The care promised to our veterans by our Nation is grossly understated, especially if you compare the services given our elected representatives to those given our veterans. Shortchanging our veterans and their care has been occurring since the beginning. Amazing that one of the, if not the greatest asset, that our Country has we would not plan ahead to cover future obligations to care for today’s veterans when they need it years to come.
I listen to the challenges of veterans every day and am astonished by their needs here locally. We hand out food boxes to active duty, National Guard, veterans that have served and families of veterans.
Think about it, our military is promised much when we sign to serve. Maybe we need to think about what we are promising for our future military because we certainly have not been able to keep up with the promises of the past. Obviously, we need to honor our past commitments but do you think we might think about the future and come up with a solution that we have the ability to afford?
In the meantime, we have what we have to work with and should do our best to use every means at our disposal to get the services needed. Yes, the fight will continue as long as our promise’s outweigh the services offered. We all need to “Got Your Six” which means in military jargon, someone is looking out for our backs! That someone is each and everyone of us looking out for each other’s back. ‘Got Your Six” is not just slang it's real.
By the way, if you want to really help a fellow veteran and have the time, or make the time, you might volunteer in helping other veterans. If you need some suggestions, please send me an email at: help@veteranadvocates.org and I will get back with some ideas for you. That goes for you civilians out there also.
Keeping our promises made to our servicemen and women is the duty of everyone in our Nation to help keep those commitments made. Even if the Federal Government (our elected officials) don’t, we here in our communities by supporting organizations that support our troops will be able to help. Too many wounds remain open, together I know we can do better. Won’t you help a little?
***Important note: This PACT Act that passed the House and Senate got kicked back to House and Senate because of a snag in language, failed with the reversal of support from 25 Republicans senators. Again: Confirming to me the crap about America First Slogans!!! Both parties better wake up. More veterans will be dead before this bill ever passes. Disgusting action from Congress, again.
“If you build the guts to do something, anything, then you better save enough to face the consequences.” — Criss Jami, Philosopher
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.