I was approached the other day asking for help, saying he was a veteran and that he served in Vietnam. After asking him a few questions about his service I just knew he was a fake. He had no idea what unit he was in, did not know what his MOS was or even what an MOS is. Of course, I could have asked him also about grid squares or maybe skyhooks depending on what service he was professing to be a part of. I was so mad at having this scum tell me he was military and using the military for his own gain. Unfortunately, I was on my way to visit with a veteran who had some serious problems he was dealing with and could not follow through with this guy trying to impersonate a veteran. Would have been nice too, at least turn him in and maybe have him arrested. I am sure the authorities have bigger fish to fry and this probability would have not gone very far considering how busy our police have been but it would have given me some pleasure.
Now that I got that off my chest, I thought that I might touch base a little on the fact that this problem has been getting to be more visible since it is easier to panhandle and more organizations are opening their doors to help veterans in need. Don’t be fooled, they either have paperwork regarding their service or a few simple questions might expose them quickly. In Oregon this would fall under the Oregon Criminal Impersonation Laws: ORS 162.365 Criminal Impersonation (1). A person commits the crime of criminal impersonation if with intent to obtain a benefit, to injure or defraud another or to facilitate an unlawful activity, the person does an act in the assumed character of: (b) An active member or veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States. There is more to the wording of this law but I thought you would have an interest in seeing a part of it. It goes on to talk about the penalties being a Class A misdemeanor and then talks about other impersonations. Not sure about the laws in Idaho but on the Federal level the “Stolen Valor Act of 2013” gets into more of the fraudulent representations about having received military decorations or medals.
I know that I am a little sensitive about panhandlers posing as veterans, especially since there is help for our veterans just not enough, the need to beg on the streets is much too much for me to grip. There are veterans on the streets begging but considering the places they might get help, that would not be the best place, in my mind, for them to be. If you see a veteran in need, please let them know about some of the services that are available and if you don’t know where to send them let one of the support organizations know about the veteran and maybe they might be able to reach out a hand and let the veteran know where we might be able to get some help. Please remember that not all veterans in need want help, we also have to respect that fact! This is always a balancing act of the personal freedom and respect; it is sometimes hard to understand. Now that the weather is getting better, we might be seeing more of our veterans on the streets, hopefully not panhandling just enjoying the great outdoors.
Just as a side note: It has been noted that 1 out of 4 panhandlers in the United States has served in the military at some point in time. So, the numbers are not small but do you think that dollar that you give helps? Maybe… or maybe not. No one can really know. What we do know is that lending a helping hand up when the person on the street is a hell of a lot better than a hand out. Supporting organizations that give these folks a chance is a way that you know you are helping to get a person out of the downward spiral and onto a road of success. Think about the military and its structured life then the return to civilian life after being affected by the stresses of combat without much, or any preparation by the military structure of assimilating back into civilian life. The chaos is too much for some and some end up homeless, hurting, in trouble, dead or in jail.
“Most people need love and acceptance a lot more than they need advice.” Jhiess Krieg, Senior PCB engineer — Heerbrugg, Switzerland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.