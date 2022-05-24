Our health-care system in the military service doesn’t have the capabilities of being connected to each location the servicemember is stationed and to be cross-referenced from active duty then to the VA Health Care system in a seamless manor. In some cases, we have to prove we were boots on the ground in a location that would be considered a war zone, hazard zone, funny that the military sent us there and should have that information at the click of a mouse. I know that there are times in conflicts that we end up in locations that are not in our records but you would think that in those few times we should not have to prove it and our word trusted, so the care might be given, period.
I am amazed that with all the databases that the federal government has they can’t connect the dots. I am talking about deployment data with health treatments and war data about environmental issues and toxins used and burn pits, weapons deployed and levels of ear shattering noises that destroy eardrums and all the other military challenges of conflicts. If all this data was linked and integrated then just maybe most of our issues for care might be resolved. Our reintegration and assimilation into civilian life would be much easier.
We are just beginning to see the results of the conflicts of the recent wars and the needs of our veterans. The issues of todays warriors will be similar to the wars of the past with additional challenges of women veterans, longer deployments and shorter rest periods in between, different weapon systems, more diverse, more families with kids and this has only begun, it will be years before the present warriors are lining up at the VA. Will the VA be ready for them? Hope so.
Our problems are specific to us that have served and does not necessarily cross over to the civilian sector. The images you are seeing on social media and the TV regarding the horrors of wars are much different than our everyday traumas we experience in civilian life. There are few exceptions to that last comment when I see isolated violence created on our own soil.
I am pleased that the news stations have not cleaned up the horrors of war and maybe we will understand that when we send our men and women to war the consequences of that action will need to be handled years after they come home. Maybe we will get all the help we need. Congress, are you seeing the same impinges as I am? Get out of your partisan trench and work together to get us the help we need now.
If we wait for the committees, data collection under the old systems, experts to review every piece of information and then determine the needs of our veterans it will be too late for the ones that have died from lack of care and the ones that have committed suicide waiting for the right fix.
Trust the fact that we know the pain we are feeling, the trauma in our heads and we need help now. The VA has given our men and women the very best care they can, given the tools and money they have to work with.
I do think that when I talk with some veterans that are overmedicated from prescriptions given at the VA that maybe our VA is overworked and understaffed so they take short cuts. That’s another part of this story that I will touch on at a latter time.
“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the Veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their Nation.” — George Washington.
