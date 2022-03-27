Are you a veteran who is unemployable because of service-connected disabilities? You might qualify for Individual Unemployability, IU. The VA considers odd jobs as marginal employment, so they should not affect your eligibility.
I thought you might find this interesting since I worked with a veteran this last weekend that had received these benefits in the past, and wanted to share with others that the program exists and could help others. I looked this up and sure enough there is a VA Form 21-8940 that you need to fill out for these benefits. I would get help filling any form that the VA has so please contact your accredited representative or agent, such as a local Veteran Service Officer, VSO.
In Malheur County, it would be Connie Tanaka at (541) 889-6649, and he would be located at 316 Goodfellow, Ontario. If you are in Idaho, you might call Kelly McCartney at, VSO, (208) 616-0622, or her boss Jim Philpott at (208) 230-9483 and he is the Idaho State Service Officer.
If neither one is in your backyard, then contact your own local VSO. You can also visit https://bit.ly/36mRlnL, or go to https://bit.ly/3us5UhC to find a VA Facility near you.
They even make it easy if you are living overseas with a call-in number of (248) 524-4260.
You might have to complete an employment questionnaire once a year to continue, but it might be worth the effort for the money involved.
Looking around the VA site of va.gov, I found a section that gives you instructions on how to apply for veterans headstones, markers, and medallions. Different rules for when you served but, in some cases, National Guard members and reservists might qualify for certain situations. Worth the research if you think it might help, go to va.gov and search veterans headstones, markers, and medallions.
I found that veterans that have trouble getting traditional life insurance, especially with service-connected injuries or disabilities might be able to qualify for the Veterans’ Group Life Insurance, VGLI, program. You must apply within a year plus 120 days of leaving the service. If you sign up for VGLI within 240 days of getting out you don’t need to prove you’re in good health.
Well, I missed that one by about 50 years, but if you’re in the service now and you get this information in time, you might benefit.
Go to www.militarybenefits.info for more information, and search 10 veteran benefits you may not know about.
Then while you’re there researching that, you might jump onto the section for free tax preparation, and see if that section might help. You could also look under the long term care section, and through the Aid and Attendance program. You might find that you are eligible to receive money to cover the cost of nursing homes, assisted living programs, and other long term care options.
Yep, there are forms for every part of this program. So I would go to va.gov, and search VA Aid and Attendance to see if you might want to follow through. Then I would work with a qualified person to help you with the application. That would be your VSO, or search the above web sites that I have given in the first section of this article.
There is way too much for this column to print. In any case, by the time this column is printed, and what is going on in Congress, the rules probably have changed! Please get all the benefits that you deserve. Don’t let the forms scare you from applying, because you have a tremendous amount of help, now that you know where to search for those that are actually trained to help you fill out the forms.
With many of the programs that the VA offers, there are time limits on when to apply. So please, do not drag your feet. Make sure you check from time to time, even if you have been turned down in the past. They might have changed the rules, and you qualify now.
Just like the rules for Agent Orange and Burn Pits, the rules are constantly on the move. Don’t give up, keep on swinging the bat, because you just might hit a base hit or home run with benefits that you might have thought was out of reach.
Educational benefits, health care, disability claims, and even your discharge status rules have changed over the years.
“When an American veteran comes to VA, it is not up to him to employ a team of lawyers to get VA to say yes. It is up to VA to get the veteran to say yes, and that is customer service,” said Robert Willkie, 10th Secretary of Veteran Affairs and veteran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.