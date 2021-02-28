Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, BB King, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley were incredible musicians, and they all served our nation in the military! What called this to my attention was a veteran and his wife stopping me the other day at the Ontario Post Office, to tell me just how surprised he was to learn that Tony Bennett served in the U.S. Army during World War II — this was before he was Tony Bennett. His real name was Anthony Benedetto and was drafted into the Army in 1944, and was a front-line infantryman across France and Germany. Tony had several brushes narrowly escaping death, but went on to help liberate Nazi concentration camp and freeing prisoners of war. Tony was with the Army’s 63rd Division.
The veteran continued his conversation by mentioning other musicians and composers that also served their country in the U.S. Military. So, I have added some of their stories here: Country music singer, songwriter and producer, George Strait (The King of Country), in 1971 eloped with his high school sweetheart and joined the Army. He served from 1971 to 1975 in Hawaii, where he launched his lifelong music career by singing with the Army sponsored base band Rambling Country. And he continued his support of wounded and fallen military veterans and their families.
Jazz legend and saxophonist John Coltrane, enlisted in the Navy on the day the first atomic bomb was dropped. He trained as an apprentice seaman, sent to Pearl Harbor, joined the base swing band Melody Masters, and made his first recordings with them playing jazz standards and some bebop tunes.
Hip-hop recording artist, dancer and producer, famous for among other hits “U Can’t Touch This” and “2 Legit to Quit,” MC Hammer — after deciding not to become a drug dealer — joined the Navy to serve our Country. He was an Aviation Storekeeper 3rd Class at the Naval Air Station at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California.
Willie Nelson grew up in Texas during the Great Depression. After he left high school, Nelson enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served only for about nine months before receiving a medical discharge due to a back illness — I guess that might be why he embraced the power of weed. Though he did not serve very long in the military, he has always maintained a passionate support for our veterans, advocating for increased medical care and also helping to raise awareness about homelessness among veterans.
Jimi Hendrix, after being caught twice in stolen cars, was given two choices by the police: prison or the military. So, he enlisted in 1961 to the 101st Airborne Division, completed paratrooper training and was awarded the prestigious “Screaming Eagles Award” in early 1962. Shortly after that, he was given a medical discharge.
There are many celebrities, men and women, who have served their countries with military service and I am only touching the surface talking about a few of them today.
A big surprise was the very diminutive Dr. Ruth, sex-therapist. When she was about 17 years old, she joined the Israel Army, where she was trained as a sniper and scout. About this experience she said, “I never killed anybody, but I do know how to throw hand grenades and shoot!” She also taught at West Point, Columbia University and Lehman College.
One of the first members of the U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Reserve, was Bea Arthur, from The Golden Girls. The year was 1943 and after basic training she first served as a typist in Washington DC, but later was a truck driver and dispatcher at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She was honorably discharged in 1945 having earned the rank of staff sergeant.
The composer of a piece of music that just about everyone has heard in one form or another is Maurice Ravel and the music referred to is “Bolero.” During World War I in 1914, Ravel tried to join the French Air Force. Not being cleared for regular military service, he joined the Thirteenth Artillery Regiment as a lorry driver and he was 40 years old then. He was driving munitions on the front lines under the heave of German bombardment.
The list of celebrities is diverse and very interesting and you should have fun looking them up and seeing for yourself who has served and enjoy their stories. Don Rickles, Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gal Gadot, Ice-T, Steve McQueen, Harriet Tubman (from slave to leading a raid under Secretary of War for the Union Army), Eileen Collins (Astronaut).
“The Nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.” — Calvin Coolidge.
