Another lie and I will explode. Don’t tell me that I am not able to get care for an injury that I had because of my service. Don’t tell me that I have to wait. Don’t tell me I missed the date to sign up for help. Don’t tell me I am having flashbacks of my service and I don’t have the proper paperwork. Don’t tell me that I cannot get help getting to the VA Hospital because I smell bad (I smell bad because I am homeless) and the others in the vehicle will not like it. Don’t tell me because I am in a wheelchair, I can’t get transportation to the VA. Don’t tell me another thing that you will not do for me because of some lame excuse of government rules. Don’t tell me I have to fill out forms on a computer, I don’t have a computer. Don’t tell me I can’t get a meal, I am hungry. I was evicted. Then the other day I was talking with a veteran and I heard these words that I have heard too many times before: “I am about ready to kill myself”.

The above comments are some I have gotten over the years since Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida was started in 2008 here in Ontario. I am sure these comments occur in many locations like the VSO, American Legion, VFW, DAV and even the VA. There is help for mostly every one of these comments with few exceptions. The few that are missed or not caught in time have (I am sure) caused the death and suffering of some of our men/women that have served and are serving today.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

