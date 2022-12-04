Another lie and I will explode. Don’t tell me that I am not able to get care for an injury that I had because of my service. Don’t tell me that I have to wait. Don’t tell me I missed the date to sign up for help. Don’t tell me I am having flashbacks of my service and I don’t have the proper paperwork. Don’t tell me that I cannot get help getting to the VA Hospital because I smell bad (I smell bad because I am homeless) and the others in the vehicle will not like it. Don’t tell me because I am in a wheelchair, I can’t get transportation to the VA. Don’t tell me another thing that you will not do for me because of some lame excuse of government rules. Don’t tell me I have to fill out forms on a computer, I don’t have a computer. Don’t tell me I can’t get a meal, I am hungry. I was evicted. Then the other day I was talking with a veteran and I heard these words that I have heard too many times before: “I am about ready to kill myself”.
The above comments are some I have gotten over the years since Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida was started in 2008 here in Ontario. I am sure these comments occur in many locations like the VSO, American Legion, VFW, DAV and even the VA. There is help for mostly every one of these comments with few exceptions. The few that are missed or not caught in time have (I am sure) caused the death and suffering of some of our men/women that have served and are serving today.
Not one of the organizations that help veterans have all the answers. Some have more ways to help than others but the challenges of help for our veteran and active-duty military and their families is a vast system that takes much in the way of money, individuals, equipment, locations, transportation, knowledge, passion and a host of other things to make the help needed get to the right person when needed. It does not happen with a touch of a button or turn of a switch. Help occurs when someone takes the time to listen. Actually, hear what the person is saying and then take the time to find a solution. Time is a valuable commodity and is a very important component of the help process.
Our community here in the Western Treasure Valley is very fortunate to have many agencies that are able to help but are still lacking in ways to understand the unique challenges of our military and veterans.
Some veterans have seen what the ultimate inhumanity to man is really like. They have watched the devil, hate and despicable horrors that governments can create for the sake of power and rule over other people. Religion, revenge, territorial gain, power and control of others wealth, water and many other reasons to kill, torture and maim others. Nationalism is another one that rules its ugly head. I hear much about we are fighting for the security of our Nation. I question that many of the conflicts that we are in are for our security of our Nation because we have fought Wars just recently that have lasted for years and have walked away, only to leave the land and peoples to the enemy and I do not see that our Nation is any more at risk then it was before we came home.
So: back to our community and the warriors that we have sent off to these foreign places to be killed or mutated in some way. Remember that in conflicts, we are also the ones that are inflicting the pain and suffering on others. We have festivities for our warriors and days of thanks for those that have died. We then go back to our lives and let others care for the ones that keep watch every day and do much of the dirty work of war. We continue sending these men/women to fight for us, whether the cause is right or wrong in our eyes we need to support those that maintain our peace and tranquility here at home. Always remember that the people that we/you send to Washington D.C. are the representatives that we have put in power that are making the decisions with your blessing by the power of the vote.
Please support our men/women that serve. You certainly don’t have to support the conflicts plus you have the power to do something with casting your ballot and voice.
“War does not determine who is right – only who is left.” Bertrand Russell (British mathematician and influenced philosophical logic).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
