This is the ramblings of an old veteran that might impart some valuable information, then again it might not. In any case, enjoy our July 4th celebration of Independence Day tomorrow.
Liberty Mutual Insurance gives a discount, Home Depot, Lowes and even Apple has one. Just about all of the car companies. Check around and you might be pleasantly surprised and end up with a little savings. How about Jockey and Hanes? There are hundreds of places that offer discounts to veterans and active duty, if you ask. You need to jump through hoops on some and others just show your ID. Don’t be shy you might save a little and all because you served our country. An easy place to search for these discounts is HYPERLINK “http://www.blogs.va.gov” www.blogs.va.gov and search the word ‘discounts’ and that will take you to the page of holiday discounts and gift giving guide for Veterans, veteran discounts available year around, travel deals and a host of other neat places for you to save money.
Moving on to other thoughts: The VA has put together, what they call a Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-28 Strategic Plan. You can even read the whole thing at HYPERLINK “http://www.va.gov/performance” http://www.va.gov/performance. Then if you need more information on the plan, you might contact the Office of Enterprise Integration’s Strategic Planning team at HYPERLINK “mailto:sps@va.gov” sps@va.gov. So, they have a plan and you will have it at your fingertips, and use it for leverage if looking for service and having a problem. You might be able to show that it is in their plan and maybe they might take their own advice. Never know what will get you the service you are entitled to. There are 225 pages of things that the VA will be striving to accomplish and are intended to contribute to our well-being, encourage independence, and enhance our quality of life. Wow, might work? Certainly, worth a look.
I was talking to a veteran at Grocery Outlet the other day and he happened to mention his job was “Explosive Ordinance Disposal” while he served in Vietnam. He went on to say his job was one of the most exciting and worthwhile ones he has ever had. He obviously saved many lives but also experienced the horrors of war, while doing his job. I thought that, here is a man that had one of the most dangerous jobs on earth, and today, is just a regular guy shopping for groceries trying to figure out which flavor ice-cream to buy. I just thought that that was neat.
Thinking about the civilians that go about their lives being protected by our military every day not even giving these men and women a thought. We have many Heroes walking amongst us and we need to take better care of their needs. They keep our Nation safe, so we might live as free as we are today. Then as I was driving home, I thought about the Infantry, Combat Engineers, Cavalry, Medical and by the time I got to the house thought about the Pararescue, Special Ops that have special teams in most of the branches, how about Transportation and those in the Air and Forward Observers. The list I had was mind-blowing to me knowing some of them are struggling to get health care recognized as service connected after they come home and sign up for the VA. Wow! I am sure I missed some MOS that was as harrowing as those mentioned but give thanks for all these men and women that serve in these tough positions, each and every day.
Thinking about the care of our veterans I have noticed more use of marijuana so figured I would give a little update regarding its use and the VA. No veteran will be denied health benefits because of its use. The VA follows federal law and will not recommend MJ or allow it to be used in any facility, no matter what the state rules say. Just know that the VA will not pay for your self-medicating!
If you are struggling with substance-abuse problems, you are not alone. Many of us need a little help with street drugs, prescription drugs, tobacco, booze and other things. You can call 24/7 the Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, then select 1, or text: 838255. Just a few ways to get help.
“I saw your sons and your husbands, your brothers and your sweethearts. I saw how they worked, played, fought, and lived. I saw some of them die. I saw more courage, more good humor in the face of discomfort, more love in an era of hate, and more devotion to duty than could exist under tyranny.” Bob Hope (a Hero to many Veterans).
