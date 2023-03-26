What stories are missed by most of us regarding veterans? Locally we noticed that all the hard work of putting a veteran’s court together here in Ontario lost steam and is now to be a relic of the past. I am sure that pieces of it are still in our court system but the original concept lost its luster.
I know that there are many starts of programs that are intended to help veterans that just don’t survive over time. That is one part of the problem when an idea is developed and veterans get the help they need from a program and they feel comfortable, when they go back the program doesn’t exist or changed so much that it is unrecognizable and the veteran walks away, discouraged.
We had that happen with a program that the Boise VA set up years ago for group counseling that took place at our local Elks Hall and after time the VA pulled it for a new system of sending out the Vet Center Van, a 38-foot van that came into our community with two boots on the ground councilors and counseled combat veteran and their families for years. They sometimes set up in the Elks parking lot and other times at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida. Many combat veterans received help and the program was a big success for many in our community. The VA in its great wisdom decided that the van was more useful as an advertising platform, so pulled it from serving our veterans and then they sent the councilors over in a car and used the offices in Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida for counseling then after a bit of time discontinued the trip over and left our veterans to fend for themselves and seek help on their own.
So here we are a Veterans’ Treatment Court and a Counseling program shot and veterans out in the cold.
There is no one to blame for this and then again there are many to blame for this. The list is too long to list all that are involved and it really doesn’t make sense to name folks because this process takes place on every level and the parts are moving so quickly that they are hard to pin down.
What is the solution to this challenge? Simple: Have a place in every community that veterans can go to that welcomes them for coffee every day with no strings attached. Call it a hangout or whatever you want to call it, have some magazines, a TV, newspapers, snacks and a wealth of information that is available for a veteran that needs help. Don’t make it a big deal, just a safe place for us, without all the hoopla.
Maybe if this one place was consistent and was available the number of homeless would be less, veterans committing crimes would go down and families would stay together.
We are spending millions and in some cases billions of our tax dollars trying to help veterans and, it just seems to me that a few billion for these centers around the Nation would give a less sterile environment to gather veterans together, helping each other and having at their fingertips information as to where they can get help, if needed. I just think that less is more helpful than trying to gather up veterans to sign into a system that has been evolving and changing. Just maybe a low-key hangout for veterans would be the way to go and having it a not so fancy place would even be better.
Rank would have no authority, type of service would hold no rank, a veteran is a veteran is a veteran. The job of the host is a smile. The purpose of the place is a safe place that is funded every year and doesn’t need to be voted on every year so that program is permanent and will be the most stable and give a foundation to a veteran that has served. Stability is the name of the game.
With all the moving parts of veteran benefits and care—physical health, mental health, legal and practical matters it makes sense to have a place that is understated and not in our face. The issues and experiences of veterans are so unique that a place that focuses around peer-to-peer interaction without big government looking over our shoulders. Still with help lines at the ready, if needed.
“Consistency is the true foundation of trust. Either keep your promises or do not make them.” Roy T. Bennett, American author and non-politician
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
