What stories are missed by most of us regarding veterans? Locally we noticed that all the hard work of putting a veteran’s court together here in Ontario lost steam and is now to be a relic of the past. I am sure that pieces of it are still in our court system but the original concept lost its luster.

I know that there are many starts of programs that are intended to help veterans that just don’t survive over time. That is one part of the problem when an idea is developed and veterans get the help they need from a program and they feel comfortable, when they go back the program doesn’t exist or changed so much that it is unrecognizable and the veteran walks away, discouraged.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

