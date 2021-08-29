Our government has again abandoned some who helped us fight our enemy by not planning ahead and relying on last-minute tactics. We are in the middle of a monumental task of a massive chaotic evacuation. Our nation — as powerful a nation that it is — has stated that our word is sacred, but has again let down many of those who fought alongside of us. It has happened in Vietnam and it is happening now in Afghanistan and when we abandoned the Kurds in Syria. Our word has been broken to many, and they will and are suffering the horrors of retaliation from the very people we said we would protect them from. What a black eye for our nation. How are we going to expect others to fight alongside of us in future wars or conflicts? This conversation is not about whether it was right or wrong to leave the conflict.
No administration — not one — has clean hands. I admit, I do not know all of what goes into decisions that are made on the greater scale that have caused us to walk away from some of these folks. If I had all the inside scoop I might not be as critical but I do know that from the outside looking in, it seems to me we are not doing the right thing for our nation and the future of military combat. When we ask for help from others do you think we will get the enthusiasm and support that we have had in the past? Time will tell.
I hope I am wrong and I might not be able to see the full picture but I know the promises that were made to our own troops regarding care of veterans’ diseases associated with toxic exposure and the atrocities of war. We served our country and then, in some cases, we had to fight for health care, so I am not far off the track.
We are a fractured nation and my hope is we band together and look at the greater good. We are weaker divided and stronger united. We are the United States of America. Still the greatest nation in the world. I believe that no party, individual, religion or anything else is stronger than “we” united. I truly believe that “we” are able to fix what is broken on the national level and, quite frankly, at the VA and even on the local level if “we” work together. Will we take care of every troop when they come home and suicide will be a memory of the past and no veteran will be homeless? Will we not have to fight for what we were promised or deserve because we have served our Country and were willing to give all? My hope is that from the top down and from the bottom up we will fix what seems to be broken because the alternative is not acceptable nor sustainable on its present course.
There is something wrong when we are handing out about 200 food boxes a month in the Western Treasure Valley, making sure our Active Duty and Veterans do not go hungry. What about the fact that we struggle (at times) to find transportation for veterans when they need to get to the VA in Boise or Caldwell? Or if a veteran needs an operation on the other side of the state of Oregon getting a family member over there and a place to stay has had its challenges. What about homeless veterans?
The needs of our troops because of the greater diversity have also created new kinds of challenges for the Active Duty and the Veterans who have mustered out. Our government has had a trial figuring out how to care for the troops of past conflicts and now they add more complexity to an already stressed system. Hope they are planning ahead. Tailoring treatment for the new troops when their needs would be peaking decades in the future is one that is going to be a real zoo if we do not address those requirements now.
So, what we have is a situation that is tied together. Supporting and keeping our word to those who have fought alongside of us in conflicts and wars. And also keeping the promises and responsibilities that we have to our own men and women that have served. The strength of our Nation and of our fighting force is dependent on both.
“If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for.” — Unknown Author, but powerful Statement
