Our military is the most important part of the reason we celebrate our independence from a foreign power. If it was not for the blood, sweat and tears of our military up to that point, we would not have been able to declare our independence from England. Even back then, our 13 colonies were not in full agreement of the Declaration of Independence: nine voted yes, two voted no, one was undecided and one abstained.
What do you think about when someone mentions the Fourth of July to you? I am sure some think about parades, barbecues, cold beer, families getting together and fireworks! Yep: It is a celebration of our independence and we should think about raising a pint or two. But, there is a part of us who think about our comrades in arms that have given their lives, limbs and, in some cases, their sanity for us to celebrate this day each and every year we are free. Our country celebrates because of the many that are serving today in the military keeping watch for the terror that is out there waiting to strike us down. This is not a 9-to-5 job that takes vacations or weekends off. This is a job that is 24-7 — each and every day of the year — with no time to let our guard down.
Anger is the reason we have the celebration of the Fourth. We detested to be unfairly taxed, we abhorred the control that England had on us. We had peaceful demonstrations back then against Great Britain but it was not enough and it took the loss of many lives and sacrifices of many to stand up and finally we declared our independence and proclaimed our liberty. I wonder if current demonstrations with different viewpoints will be heard in Congress and both political parties will address them. Time will tell. In any case, our military will stand guard to protect the freedoms and liberties we have.
I think that our red, white and blue runs true to our military, as well as our civilian population, and that the celebrations that we are having today will remind us that our freedoms and liberties are there because of the guts and passions of our founding fathers and the men and women who stood behind them and fought hard. I think we can all agree that we have come a long way from July 4th, 1776, and that our nation has developed into a melting pot. We are the greatest nation on earth, even with some of its challenges.
Just think about the Thirteen Colonies that formed together and turned into the United States of America, and the struggles that they had back then and not only survived but accomplished the forming of a new nation. I think that we will be strong enough with the power of the vote and the strength and conviction of our elected officials of doing the right thing for us in our communities and at the state and federal levels, as well. Yes, and as all this is being sorted out our military will be protecting us from foreign intervention until we get our act together.
I celebrate the Fourth with the freedom of being able to write this column without censorship of any degree. Obviosity I follow the decorum of civility and the norms of the printed word but I do not have to worry about the censorship of my ideas and am able to criticize and have those freedoms and liberties that many places in the world do not have.
I and many in the military know that these freedoms and liberties that we do have come at a great cost. The families of these military members also pay the price of keeping our freedoms and liberties alive and well. They are the ones that keep the Homefront in place while the spouses and loved ones are placing their lives on the line (not all the time, but enough of the time).
Our service members have worked throughout the years to bring different belief systems, political differences, colors and every other differentiation of our human conditions aside in the service of our nation keeping our mission.
The civilian population and politicians can take this Fourth of July celebration and remember the great sacrifices that got us here with blood and guts spilled for our freedoms and liberties.
Maybe Congress can bring some bipartisan bills that will make some serious improvements in mental health, veteran suicide, burn pits, Agent Orange or do anything that makes working together a little easier and then tackle gridlock.
We need teamwork.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” — Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.