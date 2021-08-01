I want all to know that individual rights and our freedoms are important. Our military has fought wars fighting for the rights of every man and women in our nation. There has been a lot of talk recently about rights. As a matter of fact, I just wrote an article a couple of weeks ago about the rights of ‘religious freedom’ in our military.
We should take a look at these rights and freedoms and understand that all rights and freedoms are not what we think they are — they are not total.
As military members, we understand that when we enter the Armed Service of our country, we do give up some of our rights but, in general we do not as a whole give up all our rights.
Talking about rights and freedoms, I hear a lot about rights of individuals and what the federal government can do about educating our children. Did you know that one of the most dedicated group of citizens of our country that serve in the military and have sacrificed much in the service of our nation, the American Native Indian? As a group, they have consistently, by a large percentage, signed up to serve at a greater pace than any other group. Amazing.
With that said: are the rights of our Native Americans different than others in our nation? Until the last part of the 1970’s we took some of their children and forced them to be separated from their families and sent them to government run schools to educate the Indian culture out of them and teach them “the correct way to think.” … It wasn’t until 1978, Congress passed the Indian Welfare Act that things changed a bunch. I don’t know about you, but with the largest percentage of a particular race that have served in the military I would think that their rights would have, at the very least been the same as the rest of us. Native Americans weren’t guaranteed the right to vote in every state until 1962. The Secretary of Education in 2015 said the Bureau of Indian Education is the “epitome of broken.” What about the rights of those Native Americans veterans that have served and their families?
I started this column about rights and freedoms and I am trying to figure out why some of us have stronger rights than others in our nation. Why do the rights of some get trampled on while others receive them without question?
This column is about the military and its military families and the laws and rules that we live by. For the veterans that were not citizens before they joined, I am astonished that we have deported some veterans that have served our country. We have reneged on the promise of giving them citizenship if they did serve. What are their rights?
Have we thought about the rights of the veterans who are in jail or prison because of a situation revolving around PTSD or some other mishap that might be connected to the military?
I got called the other day regarding the ‘rights’ of a troop member and his family — that he thought that it was his right to join a protest. He might consider the consequences of his or his family’s action and his position in the military. There are far too many rules for me to figure out and give him any advice that would be one way or another.
Apparently, in some of the demonstrations that have taken place there has been some active-duty, reservists and veterans joining those activities. Over time, we will learn what rights they might have or don’t have because of their connection to the military.
I am learning ‘rights’ seem to be a moving target and the definition is not cut in stone or spelled out in the U.S. Constitution. It is in the interpretation of the Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, that might be needed again and again.
Voting rights for military members has taken on an important light recently, especially considering many have been deployed to war zones and the challenge getting them the proper ballots in time. Amazing that there is such disarray in Congress and in many states. We have been voting since the late 1700’s and we still don’t have it down! Think about that one.
“Wolves don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep” — Anonymous
