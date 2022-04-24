The first thing I remembered when I came home from Vietnam was drinking a cold beer. No, there were no parades or welcome wagon waiting for us.
Most folks that I ran into after my return had little to say. Some mumbled that it was nice to see me home; but, most shunned the fact that I was even there in Vietnam. Today, even after all these years, I think about the awkwardness of my homecoming and am sad to think that it has stayed with me all these years. Being as young as I was my brain was impacted and held onto those memories. I know that it is not what I should be dwelling on all these years and I should get over it. I remember the troops that were in body bags and the stench the war brings. I remember how I was received by a nation divided. I do not apologize for my feelings but know that some of us who returned from that war are bitter and we should all move on and get over it. Some can’t and you are going to have to understand that. If you don’t then that is your problem, not ours.
OK it’s our problem, too.
The harsh reality of war and the consequence of physiological impact on individuals that come home from war and conflicts are part of the cost of war. There are people like me who are not able to handle the horrors of war and then come home and try to assimilate back into society as if nothing was different from the time before they left for conflict. Yes, I sometimes seem normal but that is only because I am from time to time. I am probably one of the happiest people that I know because I came back from Vietnam and I was not one that was actually a combat veteran so I was one of the lucky ones who served in ‘Nam. Others were not so lucky and that is the reason I work with organizations that support our veterans and their needs.
I enjoy each moment of every day that I am here on this earth. I enjoy the pleasures of life and I attempt to help others who have not been as fortunate as I have in my life.
I also do not understand why some of you civilians don’t reach out and volunteer your time to help some of our veterans in local organizations or maybe a veteran neighbor struggling. Call me if you want some ideas for volunteering! I don’t understand because you have sent us to war, you have sent us to conflicts by voting for folks that create the wars and conflicts. You send us by not voting, you send us by keeping your mouth shut, you send us by sitting back and not paying attention. You send us and then you ignore us when we come home. Not all civilians do these things, some actually make a positive difference and I certainly appreciate the ones who do.
Some of us feel guilty about surviving while many of our compatriots didn’t make it. I also talked with a pilot who served in Vietnam and he mentioned that when he returned it was to a supportive family and friends and got on with his life as most of the others in his squadron. ‘Most others’ are the operative words in his conversation. Some came back broken and he understood the challenges of those who needed help. By the way, he was being treated for bladder cancer that was just added to the problems associated with Agent Orange from Vietnam. Only took them 50 years to add that one, after many of us died waiting for care.
I don’t mean to sound over-the-top but I have never forgot the time in ‘Nam, the time I came home and the fight all these years for the health care deserved by other veterans that also served. Hell, I am talking about Vietnam when our World War II veterans went through many of the same fights when they came home. More recently, our troops fighting for health issues from burn pits. I guess some things never change.
Many of us came back to a country divided because of Vietnam. Again, our country is divided, not because of a particular war but because of partisan split over immigration, racial issues, women rights, voting issues, drugs, guns, gender challenges, what’s taught in our schools and a host of other divides that we as veterans and as Americans have to juggle.
I guess I had it easy when I returned home.
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” — Ronald Reagan.
