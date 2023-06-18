Did you ever consider how much control we have over our own destiny because of the daily choices we make each and every day?
I wondered if what I was doing had much impact on folks or if it really helped anyone? Then one day a veteran came up to me and let me know how much our organization has helped. Then I got a call from Michigan and the lady mentioned that she reached out to her congressman to get help for her husband after reading my column and it probably saved his life, in any case it helped the marriage.
I get complaints that we don’t do more, from folks that don’t do anything. Amazing how that works! I got a call from a person to complain about not being served fast enough. Now this complaint was interesting because it took this man over 50 years to make the complaint and wanted it cleared up in a day! I find that those of us that have served our Nation generally have the patience and common sense to be able to understand that each and every day our everyday life decisions we make determines much of our future. So, what we decided 50 years ago, in many cases, is determining what we are getting today. I also believe that the power of others and the decisions of others affect what happens to us and that means it would be wise to gather those that bring a positive force to your life, now and in the future.
We are, at times, a victim of circumstances. Some of us wounded in war, exposed to toxic chemicals or grapple with the pain of combat then self-medicate with alcohol or drugs or suffer with PTSD or TBI then end up in the criminal justice system, incarcerated. Where is the VA or our Congress in addressing these military folks that served then needed help with mental issues and instead got the shaft. Trauma of war should be recognized as a cause and many should be in treatment centers or even allowed to return back into service. So, here we are, on one hand we control our own destiny and on the other destiny is controlled by others or circumstances. Looking at the total picture it is a miracle that we make it from day today in one piece.
My conclusion of bringing up these two ways that we are where we are right now and what might hold for our future is to say we control much of our life and even when conditions are not of our control, how we react to those might set the pace for a good footing of where we are now and where we will be later. I want to inject at this point that I believe in miracles. Proof of that is the fact that our Congress passed the PACT ACT. This was a miracle, after 50 years of fighting for help, after the death of many of our comrades, after years of partisan stonewalling, after the turning away of request after request of veterans and families crying for aid because of service-connected disorders. Yes, miracles happen from time to time even if you are a non-believer! So here we are years later suffering after your disability claim or health service was denied and you now are able to refile and possibly get the help you need. Yes, your destiny is in your hands by you taking control and resubmitting the paperwork. Remember that even with a ‘bad paper’ discharge you need to make sure that you persevere, especially if you have a service-connected disability. You might end up with getting the help you need. I, for one, do not know all the hoops that are needed to get this help but I do know that if you sit back and do nothing the results will always be the same. Take charge and always consider that there is an old saying “you can attract more fruit flies with vinegar than honey, because the acetic acid in vinegar makes them think they sense fruit”. The point I am making is that you can get what you want done better with kindness/sweetness rather than with a caustic attitude.
Wonderful changes in the rules over the years to get help for our veterans more than ever before and like I mentioned in the beginning of this article, you are the one that is in control even when the circumstances are against you.
“You are not the victim of the world, but rather the master of your own destiny. It is your choices and decisions that determine your destiny.” Roy T. Bennett, author of ‘The Light in the Heart’.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
