I am shocked to think that we have hungry veterans and their families in Ontario, Payette, Fruitland, Nyssa, Vale and all around the Western Treasure Valley. We are in the heart of farming potatoes, onions, wheat, corn and we even raise cows and other sources of food — and at the same time, we have desperate folks in need.
Hunger for a child hurts our nation and brings the parents and adults that are attempting to provide for them to tears. We have grandparents taking on the responsibility of caring for kids that the parents are not able to provide the basis needs.
Without folks giving to help in this effort to feed those in need we would be a sad community, indeed. Many giving because it is the right thing to do, not because of recognition and publicity, but because they care. Thank You.
Child neglect are some of the buzzwords that are thrown about from time to time and can, in some cases, be eliminated by parents having enough food on the table to feed the family. We sometimes talk about mental health issues brought about from combat or by a catastrophic event and I would say to you that hunger is in that arena of events that would produce mental health issues that are mind boggling with those in the middle of it.
Yep! You might read this and then go on with your life and do absolutely nothing to help and no one else will know. That would be in lock step with many others and in sync with some that we send to Congress. Amazing that many talk a good talk and then think our problems in our community will be taken care of by others or by government. I noticed that we have folks in our community talking about being kind, unselfish, generous and then after they finish the talking, it is back to self-gratification. Values are in the hearts and souls of each and every one of us. I do not think that being lectured about values does much so this is certainly not that. Practicing and applying values seems to make our community a better place. A little harder to do than just talk about high principles, but more rewarding.
I believe that no one should go hungry and I also believe that we each have to make the decision for ourselves to help our fellow man/women or not. I do not condemn anyone for not helping his or her neighbors, family, or person in need. That decision is for the individual to make, as I believe that we all have our own responsibility of controlling our own bodies, minds and abundance.
I also believe that these folks that are hungry are mostly far from poor. Most of them that I meet are rich beyond the means that they have. The other day while we were giving out food boxes at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida’s to a family, one of the children happened to look up at the food we had in the box and noticed that we placed a few extra health bars for the family and she said, “look mommy we might have enough extra to help some homeless person.” That generosity of that little girl brought tears to the eyes of the person giving out the box. Yes, the family that was getting the food was struggling but the compassion that was being taught in that family went far beyond the norm.
Needs in the veteran community, as well as the civilian community go way beyond the physical and emotional. Needs go to the very soul of the spirit and sometimes can only be accomplished with love that is truly sincere and some food.
Amazing what compassion can do for a community and for individuals making our environment a better place to raise a family and a safer place to live.
I started this column today because of one little girl that thought more about helping others — even as her family was struggling she was thinking about others. I know that this little girl has given me hope that with all the challenges that we have with politics, agendas, dislike, mistrust, war, famine, natural disasters and everything else that might come to mind, there is light at the end of this tunnel.
A little girl with a personal core value that defines who she is, and I think who she is goes to the character and future that our nation will be in good hands.
“True education is concerned not only with practical goals but also with values. Our aims assure us of material life, our values make possible our spiritual life.” —Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (American architect)
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.