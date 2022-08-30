Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I am shocked to think that we have hungry veterans and their families in Ontario, Payette, Fruitland, Nyssa, Vale and all around the Western Treasure Valley. We are in the heart of farming potatoes, onions, wheat, corn and we even raise cows and other sources of food — and at the same time, we have desperate folks in need.

Hunger for a child hurts our nation and brings the parents and adults that are attempting to provide for them to tears. We have grandparents taking on the responsibility of caring for kids that the parents are not able to provide the basis needs.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Load comments