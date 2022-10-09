Only 7% of our U.S. adult population has served in the Armed Forces. With all the wars, conflicts and situations that we have been involved in in the last 20 years or so we have produced the largest number of veterans in the U.S. since the Vietnam War. This increase in veterans in our communities and the timing of the midterm elections has brought some relief with Congress beating their chests bragging about helping our military veterans in need. Help came for the veterans exposed to Agent Orange, Burn Pits and other toxic exposures, especially those that have served in Vietnam, Gulf War and many post-9/11 eras.
In any case, elections, politics and timing and the fact that some, not all, of our Congress cares about our needs. That is a good thing for us because if it wasn’t for all of this coming together at the same time, we would be still groveling on the sidelines begging for help in many of our situations that have been caused by war.
I am amazed that we have fought for over 13 years to expand benefits for burn-pit sufferers while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Also, the 50 years or so fighting for help of those of us that served in Vietnam and suffered, some died, from exposure to chemicals in that conflict.
I get tired of hearing those in Congress trying to nickel and dime us and wait us out and watch some of us suffer and die because of a few billion dollars. We served to keep our Nation free. We served in wars that keep the fight off our lands. We served and it is your responsibility as a Nation to care for our wounds if you want others to serve in the future.
If it is necessary to save money, maybe it should not come at our expense but maybe find the billion or so in lost military equipment. Call up Sen. Rand Paul and get his report he publishes every year on waste, $54 Billion in 2020 alone. Now that is something to take to the bank. I am amazed that Congress manages to bring home the pork to their home states.
Some of these pork barrel spenders are the same ones that are voting against money for us veterans and for some projects that are questionable. Even our Department of Justice is guilty of misspending, at least, I think it is. They gave over $500,000 to “Hookers for Jesus.” Now, you might think that this group is doing great things for our Nation, I think that the name alone tells me that the money given to them might be better used to help our veterans that have served. We must pick and choose our priorities.
Use some of that money helping to reduce the barriers to employment for military families and help with licensing reform. This would help when our families are moved from state to state that don’t have reciprocity in job qualifications.
Did you know that Social Security benefits are automatically adjusted annually to keep pace with inflation, yet with veteran benefits we have to go through Congress every year passing legislation to provide COLA for veterans and surviving family members receiving benefits. Probably makes them feel good and they can brag about helping veterans and their families. I am always amazed how veterans have to fight for our health and other benefits and Congress makes a big deal about giving us what we already deserved.
I just read part of the report “Where’s the Pork?” published in June 2022, they showed waste, fraud, corruption and taxpayer abuse. Our federal debt passed $30 Trillion. With that in mind this last year Congress brought back earmarks, these are member pet projects that are attached to bills that usually have nothing to do with the bill except to entice that member to vote for it because of the pork that they get attached to the bill. One example but only the tip of the iceberg.
My update today only reinforces the fact that each administration has done a bad job at managing our money. Seems like our political parties like to grandstand and talk the talk but not one party with few individual exceptions in each party are willing to work across the aisle and do the hard work of representing us. I think we are going to have this stalemate for a while so I hope we get to take advantage of their grandstanding, elections and the headlines they like to have saying they are helping veterans so it translates into votes for them and help for us.
“Life begins when you get out of the grandstand into the game.” — P.L. Debevoise.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.