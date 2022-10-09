Only 7% of our U.S. adult population has served in the Armed Forces. With all the wars, conflicts and situations that we have been involved in in the last 20 years or so we have produced the largest number of veterans in the U.S. since the Vietnam War. This increase in veterans in our communities and the timing of the midterm elections has brought some relief with Congress beating their chests bragging about helping our military veterans in need. Help came for the veterans exposed to Agent Orange, Burn Pits and other toxic exposures, especially those that have served in Vietnam, Gulf War and many post-9/11 eras.

In any case, elections, politics and timing and the fact that some, not all, of our Congress cares about our needs. That is a good thing for us because if it wasn’t for all of this coming together at the same time, we would be still groveling on the sidelines begging for help in many of our situations that have been caused by war.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

