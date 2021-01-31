We are challenged by the very job that we do as veterans when we serve and then come home. Our coffee clutch at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida the other day started talking about the uniqueness of the service we offer and how we are supported by our nation, so today’s column is a condensed version of that conversation.
We sign on the dotted line, some go to battle, some are killed, some are injured, some are just messed up because of the job that our nation asked us to do for you. Many of our brothers and sisters who have fought for us are overwhelmed at the morass that they come back to when trying to assimilate back into society. Medical, psychological, financial and just the challenge of finding where to go, let alone filling out the forms or answering the endless barrage of questions of what, when, where, how, and prove yourself as to why you need this or that? Navigating a system that has become so huge that even some that are in it are overwhelmed.
You wonder why we have so many suicides or veterans who just give up? Well, I am here to tell you the Veteran Administration has too many parts to wrestle for anyone without challenges, let alone someone coming back with an issue and trying to navigate this mountain of paperwork and maze that has to be tackled.
I am not saying that the VA is totally damaged because there have been many excellent measures that have been put into place over these last four years. Most of our veterans are getting the help they need, and by professionals who really care. What I am saying is, it is still much too complicated for some of our veterans to navigate.
This column is not only about the suicides that have not let up for years but about the lifesaving care that escapes those who need it desperately. I think that we need to make sure our voices are loud, because some the ones who need it are not being heard. Every veteran who serves, especially those who have served in war/combat zones and are especially vulnerable should be getting the care needed. This is not about building more weapons, creating more destruction or fighting more wars/conflicts. Instead, this is about taken care of the ones who have already served and doing the right thing for them before we continue to sacrifice more to the horrors of the fight and leave more of our fellow countrymen/women to fend for themselves.
I sometimes sound like a broken record and am stuck in a crack and can’t get to the next verse, but if we don’t fix the crack, we who are in it will be digging more damage to an already broken record and will get farther behind.
There are veterans who are highly skilled and who are able to traverse the system quite well and pop on the computer and work the system like a true expert, using Zoom, etc. Others are plugging along with the help of Veteran Service Officers and support who are able to help and be able to text and communicate quite well, but not as good as the Zoom folks. Then you have those who only use the phone or talk in person and are not tech savvy, all of these veterans have one thing in common: They all have different levels of skills to make their case known and we need a structure that serves all of them equally. A procedure that is easy to traverse and get to the very people who are able to help. If we, as a country cannot fix what we have, we need another way.
Over the last four years we have had six Department of Veteran Affairs chiefs, and we are about to have another one shortly, Denis McDonough. I would say something is wrong and with this picture and the present state of the VA. I hope this one is successful in the job and solves some of the major issues at the VA.
For some of us it has been a nightmare rather than a dream working to get the help needed.
“It shouldn’t take an emergency for this Administration to deal with the health care needs of our nation’s heroes. Funding the VA and our bringing our troops home safely should never be treated as an afterthought.” — John Salazar (sponsored the Stolen Valor Act while serving as a member of the 110th Congress)
