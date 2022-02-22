Greek potatoes
Photo courtesy of Chef Kathy Ruiz of Landry's Hospitality Company

Check out this Roasted Greek Potatoes recipe from Chef Kathy Ruiz of Landry's Hospitality Company and the Idaho Potato Commission.

See recipe below:

Ingredients:

Roasted Potatoes:

2 pounds Idaho® Russet Potatoes, peeled and cut into 3 x 1-inch wedges

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

As needed salt and pepper

Tzatziki:

1 cup grated cucumber

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh dill, plus extra for garnish

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon minced garlic

As needed salt and pepper

Fried Capers:

1 Tablespoon capers, drained

2 Tablespoons canola oil

Directions:

For the Roasted Potatoes: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and grease a large baking dish with olive oil. Evenly spread cut potatoes out on the baking dish.

In a large bowl, whisk all remaining ingredients together and pour over potatoes, coating them evenly.

Bake potatoes uncovered for approximately 20 minutes. Remove, stir, and baste potatoes with pan liquid. Return to the oven for approximately 20 minutes more, or until golden brown and fork tender.

For the Tzatziki: Lightly squeeze the grated cucumber between your palms over the sink to remove excess moisture, then transfer the squeezed cucumber to a serving bowl.

Add the yogurt, olive oil, herbs, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper to the bowl with grated cucumber and stir.

For the Fried Capers: Over medium heat, pan fry capers in the canola oil until they pop open and are crispy. Remove capers and place on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

To serve, place roasted potatoes in a serving dish and drizzle with pan juices. Top the potatoes with the Tzatziki and garnish with Fried Capers and fresh dill.

