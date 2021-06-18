ONTARIO — I heard someone say once that tears are the price we pay when we love someone.
This was not said as a way to imply that love is a painful experience, rather this concept was offered in the context of losing a loved one.
Why then is it possible to shed tears over the fictional plights of made-up characters?
Maybe it’s because some of us can connect and empathize on levels so deep that it hurts.
I recently revisited my all-time favorite movie, “Magnolia.” This movie is not to be confused with “Steel Magnolias,” the two are vastly different from one another and have a decade between their releases.
I went to go see “Magnolia” in the theater the first weekend it came out and took my mom with me.
She was not as impressed as I was.
For me, this movie punishes me, offends me, makes me laugh, cry, get angry, even experience pangs of deep depression before its conclusion.
Why then is this my favorite movie?
Perhaps it is due to the fact that I have a deep appreciation for art that allows me to feel, no matter where those feelings take me and reminds me of what it means to be human.
“Magnolia” is a film that boasts an all-star ensemble cast that includes Julianne Moore, Jason Robards, Tom Cruise, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and John C. Reilly to name a few.
In revisiting this movie in a recent conversation with my mom, she provided insight to me that I not seen before. She said how some of the imagery in the movie would imply that the characters feel trapped in some way.
She couldn’t be more correct.
Whether these characters are trapped by addiction, grief, yearning or their own terminally ailing bodies, something keeps them restrained.
I would recommend that anyone who wants to take on this film to make the commitment and not turn back. The three-hour running time comprises a gritty, moody, atmospheric, melancholy experience that transcends the pedestrian examinations of the human condition that so often pollute the collective zeitgeist.
I was nervous when I sat down to re-watch this movie because the last time I saw it was with my late spouse who liked it and called it “a slice of life.”
Watching it again, I was taken, once again, by the audacity of Paul Thomas Anderson’s raw filmmaking style and how he played with the narrative; even the tempo of some scenes were stylized for emphasis without being too illustrative or lingering – he simply made a complex masterpiece.
Even after twenty years, I am glad to know this movie continues to mine emotions out of me that I didn’t even know were there.
