“And they commanded the people, saying, ‘When ye see the ark of the covenant of the LORD your God, and the priests the Levites bearing it, then ye shall remove from your place, and go after it. . . . that ye may know the way by which ye must go: for ye have not passed this way heretofore’” (Joshua 3:3, 4).
As we exit the old year and enter the new, we are faced with uncertainty of what is ahead. As Joshua told the children of Israel as they were about to cross the Jordan River and enter the promised land, “For ye have not passed this way heretofore.”
The Bible warns us, “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth” (Proverbs 27:1). None of us can know in detail every event that will take place in the world, or in our personal life tomorrow; let alone in the next weeks or months, or years.
But the good news is that the Bible shows us some things that we can be certain of and how to prepare for them.
The number one thing that we can be certain of is, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). I know that we want a new year’s message to be encouraging and one of hope for the future instead of one that portends death. But let’s face it, the world in general has been cowering for the last two years fearing death from COVID. Our church family and many of our friends have lost loved ones to the pandemic.
So, death is very much on everyone’s mind. Because of fear of COVID and death, we wear masks, get vaccinated, avoid crowds, etc. However, no matter what precautions we take the inevitable will finally come to you and me.
Friends, this is the whole purpose of world religions i.e., the hope of life after death. Biblical Christianity has the answer and the assurance that people seek. The word “judgment” used above is also translated “condemnation” in other verses. Condemnation, of course, means damnation or eternal judgment or punishment. This is the penalty for sin or transgression against God.
The Bible tells us that, “all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23); and that, “the wages of sin is death; but [here’s the good news] the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). Jesus said, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5:24).
In our opening verses, Joshua instructed the people “When ye see the ark of the covenant of the LORD your God, and the priests the Levites bearing it, then ye shall remove from your place, and go after it.” The ark of the covenant upon which was the mercy seat, signified the very presence of God. On the day of Atonement, the blood of a goat was sprinkled on the mercy seat as a propitiation for the sins of the people. This was a fore view of the work of Christ on the cross for us. “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:10).
The lesson here for us this year is to “go after” Jesus Christ because as He told His disciples, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). This is the way to eternal life, hope, and encouragement for the new year.
