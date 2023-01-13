“Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:13).
The above Bible verse reminds believers that our real hope is not of this world, but in the return of Christ when all things will be made right.
The Apostle Paul in writing to the new believers in Thessalonica emphasized this in every chapter of his epistle. Thus, giving them hope in an otherwise dismal world.
In the first chapter, he praised them for their testimony of their salvation through Christ, “For from you sounded out the word of the Lord not only in Macedonia and Achaia, but also in every place your faith to God-ward is spread abroad; so that we need not to speak any thing. For they themselves shew of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God; And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come” (1 Thessalonians 1:8-10).
These verses illustrate true “repentance toward God, and faith toward the Lord Jesus Christ.” Notice, how they “turned to God from idols”, and begin serving God while looking for the return of Christ.” When one turns to God through faith in Christ, there should be an inward change of heart, and an outward change in lifestyle so that others would take notice.
Next, Paul wrote of the joy of a great reunion in heaven, “For what is our hope, or joy, or crown of rejoicing? Are not even ye in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at his coming? For ye are our glory and joy” (2:19, 20). It will be a happy time when all believers are congregated around Jesus Christ.
In chapter three, Paul reminds these believers that they should “abound in love” toward one another, and demonstrate the love of God to the world, by living godly lives in anticipation of the return of Christ. “To the end he may stablish your hearts unblameable in holiness before God, even our Father, at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ with all his saints” (3:12, 13).
The following passage in Chapter four contains some of the most comforting words of Scripture regarding the death of loved ones in Christ, “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words” (4:13-18).
These folks at Thessalonica were despairing at the death of loved ones because they thought that those who had died had missed the coming of the Lord for which they were anxiously waiting. Paul encourages them by telling them that the souls of the departed already were with Christ in heaven and would be brought back with Him when He returned in the air to “catch-up (rapture) those who were still living here on earth.
All will receive new Christ-like bodies that will never again suffer illness, injury, or death, and that we all will be with the Lord forever, no more parting, no more sorrow.
This is the great hope of all who have trusted Christ!
