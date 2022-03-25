“Likewise, the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God” (Romans 8:26, 27).
I recently heard a story of a mother who heard her young daughter talking to someone in her room. The mother knew that no one else was in the house, so she drew closer to her daughter’s room to see who she was talking to. As she listened at the door it sounded like her daughter was praying, but at the same time like she was reciting the alphabet. The mother interrupted and said, “Honey, what are you doing?” The daughter replied, “I am praying to God, but I don’t know what to say, so I am just saying the letters, and letting God put them together!”
Do you ever feel like that? Well, when we do not know how to pray as we ought. We have the Holy Spirit to pray for us, and make our prayers fit into the will of God.
This is just one more benefit of being a born-again Christian that is sometimes overlooked. Salvation is more than just being saved from hell. It is also fellowship with in all three Persons of the Trinity.
When a person, by faith, receives Jesus Christ as his or her personal Savior, he/she also receives the Holy Spirit into the soul which makes them a child of God as the Apostle Paul explains in Romans, “But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his … For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God” (Romans 8:9, 15, 16).
It is the indwelling Spirit that makes us “partakers of the divine nature” that restrains our natural sin nature. The Holy Spirit draws our soul toward the things of God, while our old nature draws our soul toward the things of the flesh and of the world.
The true Christian, led by the Holy Spirt, has a hunger and thirst after righteousness (Matthew 5:6), but is impeded by the old nature which hungers after the fulfillment of fleshly desires. This is why it is important for a Christian to daily spend time in prayer and Bible study, and to also unite with a Bible-believing local church. These things help us to overcome the world, the flesh, and the devil.
Again, as Paul wrote to the churches of Galatia to help them overcome: “This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh. For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would” (Galatians 5:16, 17). In the succeeding verses he describes the contrast between the Spirit and the flesh. I encourage you to read them.
So, while the Christian still has battles in this life, “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body” (Romans 8:22-23). We know that one day he/she will have complete victory, “But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you” (Romans 8:11).
How about you? Have you ever received Jesus Christ and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit?
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.