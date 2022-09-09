Purchase Access

‘Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. . . . But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him,” (Hebrews 11:1, 6).

Faith is the substance, the solid foundation, upon which Christianity is built. Faith is not just some imaginary, positive thinking, “pie in the sky” optimism. The basis of true Christian faith comes from belief in the word of God, i.e. the Bible. Through faith in the Word of God we know that the world and life came into being by the direct action of a Creator, “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear,” (Hebrews 11:3). As recorded in the very first verse of the Bible, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth,” (Genesis 1:1). So, if you reject the first verse, you will reject the entire Bible and therefore also reject faith. “Faith cometh . . . by the word of God,” (Rom 10:17).



Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

