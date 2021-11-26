“As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving” (Colossians 2:6, 7).
The Christian life begins in a personal receiving of Christ.
Christianity is being delivered from the wages of sin and receiving the gift of eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ. (Romans 6:23)
It continues through a new life reflecting the character of Christ. Paul talks about believers being established in the faith through the teaching of God’s word.
The fact is that every new believer should become a member of a local, Bible-believing, New Testament church through public testimony of his or her trust in Jesus Christ followed by baptism (immersion in water) and a determination to live a life that honors Christ.
As the Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Rome, “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Romans 6:4).
Because salvation (i.e., forgiveness of sin and eternal life) is a gift of God through His grace (unmerited favor), and received by faith, and not by our good works (however, as already stated, salvation results in good works) we should be eternally grateful to God.
Thanksgiving to God is an important part of our worship and service to Him.
At New Hope Baptist Church, we start our AM service off with singing a medley of choruses, one of which is “Thank you, Lord, for saving my soul. Thank you, Lord, for making me whole. Thank you, Lord, for giving to me, Thy great salvation, so rich and free!” (Seth and Bessie Sykes, Great Hymns of the Faith)
“Abounding therein with thanksgiving.” That is expressing overflowing thanks to God that you have been saved become acquainted with the truths and precious promises of God’s Word. If there is anything for which we ought to be thankful, it is for the knowledge of the great truths respecting our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
We are to count our blessings, and be thankful for every need that God supplies, “Being enriched in every thing to all bountifulness, which causeth through us thanksgiving to God” (2 Corinthians 9:11).
Thanksgiving plays an important part in our prayers, “Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving” (Colossians 4:2); “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6, 7).
In the Old Testament thanksgiving was an important part of worship: “For in the days of David and Asaph of old there were chief of the singers, and songs of praise and thanksgiving unto God” (Nehemiah 12:46). “That I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving, and tell of all thy wondrous works … Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms. . . . Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name” (Psalm 26:7; 95:2; 100:4).
Our Christian life would be greatly enhanced and blessed if we would in prayer, worship, and our daily life give continual thanksgiving to God.
