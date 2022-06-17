“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD” (Joshua 24:15).
The above verse describes Joshua’s last exhortation to the Children of Israel, just before his death at 110 years old.
Joshua had been the successor to Moses. Moses had led the people out of captivity in Egypt and, because of their disobedience to God, through the wilderness for 40 years. Joshua led the people into the “promised land,” where they were to permanently settle.
During the time of Joshua’s leadership, the people faltered between trusting and serving God, or serving the idols of the heathen nations. Joshua, put the challenge to the people to make up their minds to serve one or the other, but not both.
Jesus repeated essentially the same thing when He said, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon” (Matthew 6:24).
Elijah, the prophet, who lived during the time between Joshua and Jesus echoed the same challenge to the people of Israel, “And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, “How long halt ye between two opinions? if the LORD be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word” (1 Kings 18:21).
Later in the New Testament, James, in his epistle said, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways” (James 1:5-8).
The point is, it seems that today many professing Christians and, I think— especially men, are struggling between their faith and the pull of the world. Paul warned, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, … lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: ....” (2 Timothy 3:1-5).
This double-mindedness causes instability in one’s personal life; disharmony in the home and disparages a Christian testimony.
That is why Jesus said to the church in Laodicea, “I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot” (Revelation 3:15).
In other words, He would rather have one not profess Christ at all, then to profess Him and then chase after the idols of the world.
This Sunday is a day to honor fathers. God will bless those who follow Him and lead their families in the right direction. Christian fathers, let’s declare along with Joshua, “but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.