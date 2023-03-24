“And there were also two other, malefactors, led with him to be put to death. And when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left ... And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:32-33, 39-43)
We see in the above passage of Scripture that there were two “malefactors” that were being crucified along with Jesus. The term “malefactor” means, “evil-doer”; or as Webster defines it; “One who commits an offense against the law”; “One who does ill toward another."
Each of these men had broken the Roman government’s laws and undoubtedly had done ill toward others and were now paying the penalty, or “wages” for their offenses. They had probably been friends for a long time and had walked along the same path of life committing their evil deeds, and both certainly deserved getting their “just deserts” for their crimes against society.
However, though they deserved the same fate, we read that because of each of their attitudes toward Jesus, their futures tuned out very different. One died in his sins and therefore is to this day paying for them in the torments of hell. The other, in “repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ” is now with Jesus in heaven!
Luke’s recording of this scene of the crucifixion of Christ was inspired of God and preserved for our learning. It perfectly illustrates that salvation and eternal life is a “gift of God” given wholly of His grace and received through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
It also illustrates that though Christ died for all, all will not be saved. To be saved one must have the attitude of penitent malefactor (i. e. “feeling or expressing humble or regretful pain or sorrow for sins or offenses” Webster).
The Bible says, “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: ... For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;” (Romans 3:10, 23)
In other words, we are all malefactors. We have all committed offenses against the law of God, we have all at one time or another done ill toward another.
Consequently, we are all under condemnation. It does not matter whether the offense was great or small in our sight. We have to view our offenses in the sight of a perfectly holy God who cannot allow any sin into His presence.
We must confess as the one did, “Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss.”
We must admit that Jesus, “Who knew no sin, and did no sin, and is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners”, was made to be sin for us, that we might be made righteous the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21)
The unrepentant one rejected faith, demanding to see before he believed, “saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us.” He got his proof in hell. Now he is a believer, but too late.
The repentant one, like David said, “I had fainted, unless I had believed to see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living.” (Psalm 27:13).
From that day and forever he will be rewarded being with Jesus in heaven.
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
