“And when he was twelve years old, they went up to Jerusalem … as they returned, the child Jesus tarried behind in Jerusalem; and Joseph and his mother knew not of it. But they, supposing him to have been in the company, went a day’s journey; and they sought him among their kinsfolk and acquaintance. And when they found him not, they turned back again to Jerusalem, seeking him. And it came to pass, that after three days they found him in the temple … and his mother said unto him, Son, why hast thou thus dealt with us? behold, thy father and I have sought thee sorrowing. And he said unto them, How is it that ye sought me? wist ye not that I must be about my Father’s business? And they understood not the saying which he spake unto them. And he went down with them, and came to Nazareth, and was subject unto them: but his mother kept all these sayings in her heart” (Luke 2:42-51).
It is proper to set aside a day each year to honor motherhood. Though motherhood is often a mixture of joy and heartache it is highly esteemed by God and intended to a blessing on those women to whom it is bestowed, “Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward” (Psalm 127:3).
One of the best-known mothers of the Bible is Mary, the mother of Jesus. Mary was a devout and godly woman who was chosen by the grace of God to bear and bring His Son, Jesus into the world to be a Saviour and redeem those who trust in Him from their sins.
Mary, just as Noah, Abraham, David, the Apostles Peter and Paul, and others found grace in the eyes of God to carry out His plan and purpose of salvation.
Mary experienced all the joys and sorrows of motherhood. Mary, in a sense, knew what it was like to be an unwed mother. Although she was a virgin when she became pregnant with Jesus, who was conceived through the power of the Holy Spirit (see Luke 1:26-35); she was found to be with child before she and Joseph were married.
After she conceived, she went away to visit her cousin Elizabeth. When she returned home three months later, it was obvious to others (including Joseph who had not yet been made privy to her visit from the angel Gabriel) that she was pregnant. She, no doubt, experienced the scorn of her family and friends. However, she and Joseph were married when Jesus was born.
After the birth of Jesus, Mary and Joseph had a normal marriage relationship, although it is disputed by some, the Bible indicates that Mary and Joseph had other children. Apparently, Joseph died sometime after the temple incident and Mary became a widow and a single mother. She had to be supported by others. There was no government assistance.
As any mother, Mary must have been frantic when she thought that Jesus was lost and could not find him among the company when they left Jerusalem. Mary knew that Jesus was a special child, the Son of God, but she did not fully comprehend the meaning of it all. She often did not understand the meaning of some of the things He said or did. The Bible says that she “pondered or kept these things in her heart.”
And of course, Mary experienced the heartache of the death of a child. Unfortunately, so many mothers in this sin-cursed world have had the same experience.
But, in the end, Mary also had the comfort of knowing the resurrected Jesus as her Saviour. You also can take comfort in knowing that through faith in Jesus Christ, you can have a Saviour who knows all about your struggles and you can bring all your fears and heartaches to Him. “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” … “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin” (1 Timothy 2:5; Hebrews 4:15).
