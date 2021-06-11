“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16)
John 3:16 is one of the best-known verses in the Bible. It is also one of the most meaningful. Think of the words. “God so loved” that little adverb “so” magnifies the greatness of God’s love. It indicates the extreme to which God went to demonstrate His great love, “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:10).
To whom did God send His love? To His friends? No, but to His enemies; to sinners! He sent His Son to people who would crucify Him! In doing this God opened the door to eternal life for “whosoever believeth.” The “whosoever” means, you or me, or anybody else! Eternal life is a gift of God offered to sinners who would otherwise perish forever in hell.
It not enough just to know that Jesus Christ came, died on the cross, and rose again the third day. This is God’s gift that must be personally acknowledged and received. It is not enough just to be a member of a church and to go through the rituals and/or ceremonies required of that church. No church can give the gift of salvation and eternal life.
One must personally acknowledge that Christ died for his or her sins and that there is no forgiveness or cleansing from sin other than through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. There is no other way to heaven but through faith in the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:9, 10).
The greatest sin one can commit is to spurn God’s love and reject His gift by thinking that he or she is good enough to earn eternal life through their own righteousness or good works. The Bible clearly states that eternal life is a gift from God bestowed on us through faith in Jesus Christ, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
The Apostle Paul said that if we could earn righteousness through our keeping of the commandments than Christ would have died in vain: “I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain” (Galatians 2:21).
This precious gift of God can bring such peace and joy to anyone who receives it: “Behold, for peace I had great bitterness: but thou hast in love to my soul delivered it from the pit of corruption: for thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back” (Isaiah 38:17). “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 5:1).
Won’t you bow your head right now and thank God for His love in sending Christ to die in your place, and that you, as a sinner, receive Jesus Christ today as your Savior, and accept God’s gift of eternal life, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.