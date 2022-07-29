“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. . . . But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him,” (Hebrews 11:1, 6).
Faith is the substance, the solid foundation, upon which Christianity is built. Faith is not just some imaginary, positive thinking, “pie in the sky” optimism. The basis of true Christian faith comes from belief in the word of God, i.e. the Bible. Through faith in the Word of God we know that the world and life came into being by the direct action of a Creator, “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear,” (Hebrews 11:3). As recorded in the very first verse of the Bible, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth,” (Genesis 1:1). So, if you reject the first verse, you will reject the entire Bible and therefore also reject faith. “Faith cometh . . . by the word of God,” (Rom 10:17).
The true believer, however, is one who walks by faith, and will follow the admonition to “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths,” (Proverbs 3:5, 6).
The Old Testament has numerous examples of those who lived by faith in the word of the Living God. Noah is one of the greatest examples. “By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith,” (Hebrews 11:7).
Noah lived in a time much like today, “And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. . . . The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence,“ (Genesis 6:5, 11). God let this go on until He finally had enough, and determined to destroy society and start over again.
The Bible says that “Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD,” (Gen. 6:8). God told Noah of His plan to destroy the world by a flood and commanded him to build an ark (a ship) by which He would save any who would come into it.
God also caused the various species of animals to come into the ark, male and female, in order that they may reproduce. God created male and female in human, animal, fish, fowl, and plants so that they would come together to reproduce and propagate each species. In all of God’s creation, only man has rebelled against God’s order. Noah, though he had never seen rain, believed God and, out of faith in God’s word, obeyed and did as he was instructed. The Bible indicates that it took one hundred twenty years before the flood came.
During that time, Noah, through preaching and building the ark, warned all those around him of the coming judgment from God. But an unbelieving world mocked him, and in the end the only humans that were saved were Noah, his wife, their three sons, and their wives.
Once again, society is corrupt and filled with violence, and wickedness. God, through His word, is warning of the coming judgment and offering grace and salvation through Jesus Christ to all who will believe. “Testifying both to the Jews, and also to the Greeks, repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ,” (Acts 20:21).
It would be wise to have faith in the words of Jesus Christ, “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be,” (Matthew 24:37-39).
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
