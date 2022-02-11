Recently, I read an on-line article entitled, “Doomsday Clock at 100 Seconds to Midnight–---‘world stuck in an extremely dangerous moment.’” By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY. The article went on to say, “Ongoing nuclear risks, the threat of climate change, disruptive technologies and the seemingly endless coronavirus pandemic have brought us as close to doomsday as we’ve ever been, according to the annual Doomsday Clock announcement made in Washington, D.C.
Many in this world worried about the doomsday clock walk around like the Lil Abner cartoon character, Joe Btfsplk: The world’s worst jinx, Joe Btfsplk had a perpetually dark rain cloud over his head (I wonder how many readers even remember Lil Abner comic strip!).
But it should not be so for the Christian. We should be living according to God’s prophetic clock, looking for the glorious day of Christ.
The New Testament exhorts believers, not to be looking for death, but for the coming of Christ, “Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; . . . For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body . . .” (Titus 2:13;
Philippians 3:20-21)
This coming will be in two stages: First, when Christ comes for His own to catch them up (Rapture) into heaven with Him. This can happen at any time; there are no signs or events that must be fulfilled prior to this rapture, “Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” 1 Corinthians 15:51-52)
Then follows a seven-year period known as the Tribulation here on earth. It is during this time that the antichrist reigns amid terrible catastrophic environmental events, pestilence, and wars on earth as foretold by Christ when He was here on earth. “And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” (Matthew 24:6-8)
The second part of Christ’s coming is His coming back to defeat the antichrist and to rule the world from Jerusalem. “Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the
earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.” Matthew 24:29-30)
At that time the prophecy of Philippians 2:9-11 will be fulfilled “. . . That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
It is better to bow the knee and confess Jesus Christ as your Saviour today and look for the glorious day of the rapture than to be left behind for the doomsday of the tribulation.
As a believer, you can take comfort in Jesus’ promise to His disciples on the night before His crucifixion;
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” (John 14:1-3)
