“And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; And to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity” (2 Peter 1:5-7).
In his Second Epistle (letter) to the believers that were scattered throughout what is known as Asia Minor, the Apostle Peter was trying to encourage them to grow in faith and godliness.
These believers were being persecuted and by ostracized by the pagan society in which they found themselves.
In his first letter to these same people, Peter called them “strangers” and “pilgrims.” A stranger is one who lives in a culture completely foreign to him. A pilgrim is one who is on a journey and is just passing through a particular place. These terms aptly apply today to one who is born-again into the Kingdom of God. “Giving thanks unto the Father, … Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son” (Colossians 1:12, 13).
Peter also described these believers as those who were, “Elect according to the foreknowledge of God the Father, through sanctification of the Spirit, unto obedience and sprinkling of the blood of Jesus Christ” (1 Peter 1:2).
They had been cleansed from sin through faith in Jesus Christ whose blood was shed on the cross for our redemption. “Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus: Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past” (Romans 3:24, 25).
They also were “sanctified” (i. e. set-apart as holy by God). This all came about by their “Repentance toward God, and faith toward our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21). Which is the starting point for all believers.
However, faith is just the beginning of a life in Christ! It is the foundation upon which a believer is to build Christ-like character traits. Peter also describes new believers as “newborn babes” who need the “sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (1 Peter 2:2).
Just as physical birth requires nourishment and growth into maturity, so does spiritual birth. Notice the characteristics of spiritual growth: “virtue” which is morality. Immediately after one receives Christ, because of the indwelling Holy Spirit, he or she begins to shun sin and desires to live to please God rather than self.
“Knowledge”, comes from the studying of God’s Word, the Bible. It is the only way that we can know the will of God and the mind of God to guide us into a life pleasing to Him.
“Temperance” is learning to control physical appetites, doing all things in moderation. It is often described as “self-control”, but I prefer to call it being “Spirit-controlled.”
“Patience” is the next characteristic. Patience is defined as: cheerful (or hopeful) endurance, constancy: (waiting). Patience is being confident that every promise and or prophecy in the Bible will be fulfilled regardless of what circumstances seem to indicate. Patience is often developed in us through trials of our faith. “Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing” (James 1:3, 4).
“Godliness” is Christlikeness. We must study the life of Christ and listen to what He says and what is said about Him in the Scriptures to know what He is like and how we can exemplify Him in our own life.
“Brotherly kindness” (from Philadelphia) is the special love that believers should have toward one another. Jesus said, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another” (John 13:35). He knew that this love would be a testimony to unbelievers drawing them into a relationship with Christ.
“Charity” is the agape’ love of God for the world. God reveals His love for the world through Jesus Christ, offering eternal life to whosoever will come to Him. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
As believers, we are to make that offer known to all, “Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ's stead, be ye reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20).
Roy Delia is pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.